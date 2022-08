After two years of cancellations, this summer has felt more like a normal season of togetherness at outdoor concerts and festivals. Grant Park Summer Shade Festival returns Saturday and Sunday with music, artists, street markets and local food vendors celebrating the historic Atlanta park and neighborhood. Southern Feed Store presents the event, and it benefits the Grant Park Conservancy. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by the conservancy director Michelle Blackmon, festival coordinator Alisa Chambers, and Josh Irwin of the band Mermaid Motor Lounge. He will play at the festival Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO