Man charged with assault and other crimes after allegedly threatening teens in downtown Lawrence with knife and taking skateboard

KCTV 5
Independence woman sentenced 20 years for shooting that killed boyfriend
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV/AP) --- An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her boyfriend in July 2021. Katie Black, 27, was sentenced on Friday by a Jackson County judge. Black pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with electronic monitoring equipment. Ryan...
LJWORLD
Police investigate reports of gunfire on Clinton Parkway
The Lawrence Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire Saturday morning on Clinton Parkway. In an email, Lawrence Police Department spokeswoman Laura McCabe said officers responded about 9 a.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at Clinton Parkway and Lawrence Avenue. There were no reported injuries, but after talking with residents, officers suspected the calls were related to gunfire and searched for shell casings. No casings were found, McCabe wrote.
Three men arrested in aggravated robbery investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department arrested three men after an investigation into a reported aggravated robbery. Officers were called to the 800 block of SE 15th Street around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. Upon investigation, three Topeka men were arrested. Michael Carpenter, 60, James Harvey, 39, and Dalton Hall, 23, were booked into the […]
Woman found Kan. drug suspect parked in her driveway
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a an arrest. Just after 5a.m. Friday, a citizen called the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in her driveway with a male driver, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Drug Recognition Expert...
KCK police arrest 2 people suspected of vehicle burglaries near Legends Outlets
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, arrested two people suspected of breaking into 15 to 20 vehicles near the Legends Outlets.
KCTV 5
Man arrested, accused of robbing of 19 Kansas City gas stations & convenience stores
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Federal charges have been brought against a Missouri man suspected of committing a string of gas station and convenience store robberies in the Kansas City area from November 2021 to February 2022. According to federal court documents, Latrell O. Dean, 19, is charged with conspiracy...
Police: Man allegedly uses signature of dead relative to obtain property
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with forgery for allegedly using the name of a deceased relative to fraudulently obtain property.
Shawnee County Deputies arrest 2 suspected ‘package thieves’
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two women have been arrested on multiple theft-related charges for allegedly stealing package from front porches. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea D. Mullinix, 35, and Kelsey L. Sanstra, 24, both of Topeka, are under arrest for charges of theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit theft. Mullinix […]
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
Kansas City man accused of filing fake deed to steal house
Miles Thomas, of Kansas City, has been charged with fraud. He's accused of filing a fraudulent deed to steal a house in south KC.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
Family friends mourn loss of teacher, father of 10 killed in KCMO hit-and-run
A community of people are grieving the loss of their father, husband, friend, teacher and faith leader. They say Charlie Criniere was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Suspected hit-and-run leaves bicyclist dead in Lee’s Summit
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspected hit and run Saturday morning left a bicyclist dead. Kansas City Police Captain Leslie Foreman said officers responded to a reported fatality hit-and-run collision. Upon arrival and investigation, Foreman said information revealed the bicyclist was traveling southbound on View High Drive, just north of Longview Road when it was struck by an unknown vehicle that was also traveling southbound on View High Drive.
KCTV 5
No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
WIBW
Osage Co. officials attempt to identify man connected to burglaries
OSAGE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Osage Co. are attempting to identify a man who may be connected to recent burglaries. The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 25, to ask the community for help to identify a resident. Officials said they would...
northwestmoinfo.com
Weed, Warrants and Lack Of Licenses Lands Independence Man In Clinton County Jail
A combination of driving issues, marijuana, and warrants landed an Independence, Missouri man in the Clinton County Jail Thursday morning. According to an arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Independence resident Coleton D. Robinson was arrested at 8:10 A.M. Thursday on charges of failing to display valid license plates, not having a valid drivers license, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana, and two misdemeanor arrest warrants from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear.
Suspect in KCMO homicide, Amber Alert incident released from custody
A man who sparked an Amber Alert last Sunday and is a suspect in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide was released from custody.
Woman charged in death of woman at Lee’s Summit hotel parking lot
Jackson County prosecutors charged a woman with driving while intoxicated, resulting in the death of another woman sitting in a parking lot.
LJWORLD
Lawrence residents report finding anti-Semitic materials on lawns
Anti-Semitic materials turned up on some lawns and driveways in a west Lawrence neighborhood this week. Small baggies containing flyers blaming Jewish people for the “COVID agenda” were reportedly found in neighborhoods on Inverness Drive and Kasold Drive, according to residents in the area. The flyer says, in all capital letters, “Every single aspect of the COVID agenda is Jewish,” and it lists the names of various health and corporate officials.
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
