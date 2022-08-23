Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Take Down In-State Foe Red Wolves, 4-1
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks (2-1-0) opened up the home slate with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas State (1-2-1) on Sunday. For the second season in a row, Arkansas’ first goal at home was scored in an unconventional fashion, and it was scored by forward Anna Podojil. 23 minutes into the match, forward Sophia Aragon was fouled in the penalty box after her shot was blocked by Arkansas State goalie Damaris Deschaine. Podojil fired the penalty kick across the ground and into the right side of the goal.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Football Gameday Fan Information
• Metal detectors have been added at all entrances. You do not need to take anything out of your pockets. Simply walk on through!. • Coca-Cola products are back inside DWRRS. Enjoy a refreshing Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite and other Coke products at any of our stadium concession stands!
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Soccer Opens Home Slate with Arkansas State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Arkansas soccer (1-1-0) will finally play at Razorback Field. The Hogs are set to host Arkansas State (1-1-1) on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. and the match will be televised live on SEC Network. The Razorbacks and Red Wolves will meet for the second time on...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas Falls in Series Finale, Splits with No. 8 Washington
The Razorbacks took on the No. 8 Washington Huskies on Saturday coming off the team’s highest-ranked win in 15 years, and while the Hogs went the distance in the first set, the Huskies emerged victorious in the following three for a 3-1 match victory. Junior Taylor Head tallied 16...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Handle Huskies for Highest-Ranked Win Since 2007
Arkansas welcomed its highest-ranked home-opening opponent in program history on Friday and made the most of the challenge. The Hogs defeated the No. 8 Washington Huskies 3-1 on Friday night, the team’s highest-ranked win since No. 5 Florida in 2007 and first top-10 win since 2015. “Initially when we...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Alec Kandt
Alec Kandt joins the Razorbacks after serving as an assistant coach during the 2021-22 season for Davenport University. While at Davenport University, Kandat led the men’s team to multiple top-eight finishes at the GLIAC Championships. In addition, he also helped the women’s team earn a top 5 finish at the GLIAC Championships.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Diamond Doll Applications Now Being Accepted For 2023 Season
ARKANSAS RAZORBACK BASEBALL – 2023 DIAMOND DOLLS. The Razorback Diamond Dolls assist the Razorback Baseball program and Marketing Department with game days and other baseball operational tasks. Responsibilities for a Diamond Doll include bat and foul ball retrieval during games, handing out marketing and promotional items, fan engagement from the dugout, selling programs, and ensuring that fans are having the best possible experience at the Best Ballpark in College Baseball. They also have duties around campus, spreading Razorback spirit throughout the University and Volunteer around the Community.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
HogTown Concert Series Announced
HogTown, the pre-game destination for Razorback fans of all ages, returns for the 2022 Arkansas football season and will feature a diverse lineup of musical performances along with variety of family fun and entertainment options. Located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium between Razorback Road...
