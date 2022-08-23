FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks (2-1-0) opened up the home slate with a 4-1 victory over Arkansas State (1-2-1) on Sunday. For the second season in a row, Arkansas’ first goal at home was scored in an unconventional fashion, and it was scored by forward Anna Podojil. 23 minutes into the match, forward Sophia Aragon was fouled in the penalty box after her shot was blocked by Arkansas State goalie Damaris Deschaine. Podojil fired the penalty kick across the ground and into the right side of the goal.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO