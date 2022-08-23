Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto Developer Platform Thirdweb Gets Katie Haun's Backing at $160M Valuation
Thirdweb, a platform for Web3 app developers, raised $24 million in a Series A round at a $160 million valuation. The funding was led by Haun Ventures, the investment firm launched earlier this year by former Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) partner Katie Haun. Thirdweb offers pre-built, audited smart contracts that serve...
biztoc.com
Thirdweb, which makes a development toolkit to build and launch Web3 products, raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify, and Coinbase
There’s been a lot of hype about “Web3”, but the reality is that it’s still a largely nascent and fragmented concept, and that has led to Web3 startups building platforms to engage with it more easily getting a lot of attention. In the latest development, a startup called thirdweb — which has created a development toolkit to make it easier to build and launch Web3 products such as blockchain games, NFTs, DAOs, marketplaces and more — has raised $24 million, a Series A that values the London startup at $160 million.
cryptoslate.com
Uniswap in talks with 7 lending protocols to ‘build NFT financialization’
Decentralized exchange Uniswap is in talks with seven NFT lending protocols, according to a tweet from its head of NFT product Scott Lewis. According to Lewis, Uniswap would work with each lending protocol to “solve for liquidity fragmentation and information asymmetry.” He added, “this is the first step to building NFT financialization.”
cryptopotato.com
NFT Platform SudoRare Rug Pulled for $850K Hours After Launching
The AAM protocol for ERC-721 to ERC-20 swaps made away with over $800K in ETH. SudoRare – a decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace – is reportedly the latest crypto project that had rug-pulled its customers. The project, established earlier today, shut down its operations six hours after launch...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto-native messaging platform Comm raises $5M in seed funding
As interest in crypto-native private messaging platforms increases, an encrypted Web3 chat app, Comm, raised $5 million in a seed funding round led by CoinFund on Aug.25.,2022. Describing itself as the “Web3 Discord”, the Comm app claims it can offer the same features as Discord, Slack, and more by utilizing...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
u.today
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong warns investors to buckle in for a long crypto winter
CEO Brian Armstrong said in an interview with CNBC that the crypto winter could last longer than 12 or 18 months. Investors should bundle up because crypto winter—the popular term for the industry’s periodic downturns—could last another 12 to 18 months, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Tuesday.
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin Built on Cosmos Quietly Rallies 327% This Month As Project Launches New Stablecoin
A decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin is surging after announcing plans to release a next-generation stablecoin. In a new blog post, the creators of Kujira (KUJI) say that in response to the May collapse of Terra and its affiliated stablecoin TerraUSD, they set out to develop USK, a more robust stablecoin.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Announces cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Undeterred by an SEC probe, the exchange launches a new utility token before the merge. As the crypto world prepares for the Ethereum merge next month, popular crypto exchange Coinbase announced on Wednesday the launch of cbETH, its new wrapped and staked Ethereum ERC-20 token. Coinbase will add support for...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Staking Altcoin Defies the Market and Surges Nearly 60% This Week Ahead of ETH 2.0 Merge
An under-the-radar altcoin focused on Ethereum (ETH) staking applications is surging ahead of the ETH 2.0 upgrade. The SSV Network (SSV) is a decentralized, open-source staking network that bills itself as being designed for building “high-performance, secure, and decentralized ETH staking applications.”. The project’s native token, SSV, is up...
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
CoinDesk
Alchemy Acquires Web3 Educational Platform ChainShot to Onboard Developers
Developer backend Alchemy has acquired blockchain educational platform ChainShot to bolster its resources for bringing on and training Web3 builders, the company said Thursday in a blog post. Alchemy did not disclose the valuation of the acquisition. Elan Halpern, product manager at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that Alchemy’s mission to support...
NEWSBTC
Independent Developers of Ton Announce the Latest Upgrade of the @Wallet Bot, Transforming It into a Full-Service Cryptocurrency Wallet
The development of Toncoin, designed to work in conjunction with the Telegram messaging app, has been one for the books. TON, which stands for “The Open Network,” got its own @wallet bot on Telegram’s open WebApps platform back in April, enabling users to transact Toncoin from within the messaging app. The revolutionary development has since then witnessed growth in terms of usage and transaction volumes.
coinjournal.net
Crypto is not a get-rich-quick scheme, says Finblox’s CEO
The CEO of Finblox believes that cryptocurrency is not a get-rich-quick asset class and provides value to investors in the long run. The co-founder and CEO of Finblox, Peter Hoang, told Business Insider in a recent interview that people shouldn’t consider cryptocurrency to be a get-rich-quick asset class. Finblox...
tokenist.com
Ethereum Foundation Announces Official Date for the Merge
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Ethereum Foundation officially announced the schedule for the long-awaited update dubbed the Merge, which will see the blockchain transition from the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. According to the announcement, the first part of the Merge, known as the Bellatrix upgrade, is scheduled for Sept. 6, while the full transition is due to occur between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20.
cryptoslate.com
Ethereum Foundation confirms merge will happen Sep. 10 – 20
Ethereum (ETH) Foundation has confirmed that the mainnet migration to a proof-of-stake network will be triggered at a Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) of 58750000000000000000000, scheduled to happen between Sept. 10 to Sept. 20. According to the Aug. 24 blog post, the first step towards the migration is the Bellatrix upgrade...
forkast.news
NFT platform SudoRare vanishes with 519 Ethereum
Non-fungible token (NFT) platform SudoRare has allegedly run off with US$815,000 in user funds and deleted its social media accounts, raising alarms over investor protection. According to PeckShield Inc., a blockchain security and data analytics company, SudoRare took off with 519 $ETH, then valued at US$815,000, with funds transferred to three new addresses.
