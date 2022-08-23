Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Ethereum Foundation officially announced the schedule for the long-awaited update dubbed the Merge, which will see the blockchain transition from the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. According to the announcement, the first part of the Merge, known as the Bellatrix upgrade, is scheduled for Sept. 6, while the full transition is due to occur between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO