Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Padres' Josh Hader Gives Up Six Runs In Loss to Royals
Relief pitcher Josh Hader's struggles with the Padres continued when he allowed six runs off six hits and two walks in the eighth inning of Sunday's game. The reliever lost his role as the team's closer last week and now has a 25.71 ERA over seven appearances with the Padres since joining the club earlier this month.
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Breaking Down Standings and Current Postseason Bracket
With just over a month remaining in the 2022 MLB season, the playoff picture is beginning to gain clarity. Four of the six division leaders have at least a five-game lead through Sunday's action. Even with an extra wild card in each league, only one team in the National League that's not in the current playoff bracket is within five games of a wild-card spot. Only two teams chasing a wild-card spot in the American League are within five games.
Bleacher Report
Astros' Justin Verlander Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury Described as Tightness
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Verlander left the game after three innings and 60 pitches and was replaced by reliever Seth Martinez to open the fourth inning. He had given up three hits and a walk in his brief outing.
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars
Given how loaded Major League Baseball's 2022 rookie class is, it's surprising only one netted All-Star honors in July. Julio Rodríguez can therefore help himself to a bow while we assess the future All-Star potential of other noteworthy first-years. This was a matter of weighing players' strengths and weaknesses...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
How the MLB Schedule Will Impact Every Playoff Hopeful Team Down the Stretch
We learned this week that the 2023 MLB season will feature a new balanced schedule with every team facing each of the other 29 clubs, but what's left of the 2022 slate is decidedly unbalanced and will play a huge part in framing the upcoming postseason picture. There are 12...
Bleacher Report
Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter
The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
Bleacher Report
Francisco Álvarez and MLB's 25 Best Prospects 20 Years Old or Younger in 2022
The future is bright for Major League Baseball. This season has seen an impressive influx of young talent in the majors, led by Julio Rodríguez, Adley Rutschman, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Jeremy Peña, Bobby Witt Jr. and George Kirby, who were all top prospects when the season began.
Bleacher Report
Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Aroldis Chapman Placed on Yankees' IL with Leg Infection from Getting Tattoo
New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is going on the injured list with a leg infection. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics that Chapman's infection came after he got a tattoo recently. This will mark his second stint on the injured list in...
Bleacher Report
MLB Legend Roberto Clemente 1955 Rookie Card Expected to Sell for over $1M at Auction
A "museum-quality" Roberto Clemente rookie card could hit seven figures at auction, according to TMZ Sports. The 1955 Topps rookie has a PSA 9 "mint" grade and may exceed the record price ($1.1 million) for a Clemente card. Jesse Craig, who works for PWCC Marketplace, explained what sets this card...
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Partnership With Adidas Ended After Failed PED Test
Adidas has ended its partnership with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando...
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Tells Fan to 'Shut The F--k Up' on Video During Loss to Phillies
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley engaged in a heated conversation with a group of Phillies fans during Thursday night's game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Twitter user Chris Devine captured the argument, which included Fraley telling one person to "shut the f--k up:" Chris Devine @cdevine95. Jake Fraley gets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB games today: MLB schedule, TV info, scores and key dates
Our MLB games today schedule is back for the 2022 MLB season. Major League Baseball ended its lockout in March,
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Gleyber Torres-Pablo Lopez Trade Was 'Somewhat Close' Before Deadline
The New York Yankees reportedly pulled out of a trade that would have sent Gleyber Torres to the Miami Marlins for Pablo Lopez before this month's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the two sides were "somewhat close" to striking a deal before the Yankees changed their minds.
Bleacher Report
MLB Has a Real-Life Create-a-Player in Pirates' Rookie Oneil Cruz
You could try to imagine a Major League Baseball player who hits like Giancarlo Stanton, runs like Trea Turner and throws like Fernando Tatís Jr., but that would be unnecessary. That guy already exists in real life, and his name is Oneil Cruz. With time winding down on yet...
Bleacher Report
Reds' Jake Fraley Says Phillies Fan 'Crossed a Line' Before Viral Confrontation Video
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley says a fan crossed the line by mentioning his children during an altercation during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Fraley told Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer:. “You can say everything you want about me. I don’t really care. I’ve...
Comments / 0