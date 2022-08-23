ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Breaking Down Standings and Current Postseason Bracket

With just over a month remaining in the 2022 MLB season, the playoff picture is beginning to gain clarity. Four of the six division leaders have at least a five-game lead through Sunday's action. Even with an extra wild card in each league, only one team in the National League that's not in the current playoff bracket is within five games of a wild-card spot. Only two teams chasing a wild-card spot in the American League are within five games.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Astros' Justin Verlander Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury Described as Tightness

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was forced to leave Sunday's start against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf discomfort, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Verlander left the game after three innings and 60 pitches and was replaced by reliever Seth Martinez to open the fourth inning. He had given up three hits and a walk in his brief outing.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling 2022 MLB Rookies as Future All-Stars

Given how loaded Major League Baseball's 2022 rookie class is, it's surprising only one netted All-Star honors in July. Julio Rodríguez can therefore help himself to a bow while we assess the future All-Star potential of other noteworthy first-years. This was a matter of weighing players' strengths and weaknesses...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Ichiro Suzuki
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Bleacher Report

How the MLB Schedule Will Impact Every Playoff Hopeful Team Down the Stretch

We learned this week that the 2023 MLB season will feature a new balanced schedule with every team facing each of the other 29 clubs, but what's left of the 2022 slate is decidedly unbalanced and will play a huge part in framing the upcoming postseason picture. There are 12...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Julio Rodríguez's $210M-plus Mariners Contract Extension Celebrated by MLB Twitter

The Mariners wasted little time making sure Julio Rodríguez will spend the bulk of his career in Seattle. The All-Star outfielder reached a "very complicated" contract extension Friday, which Jeff Passan of ESPN reported guarantees Rodríguez at least $210 million. While details are still trickling out, the contract could be worth "well over" $400 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Francisco Álvarez and MLB's 25 Best Prospects 20 Years Old or Younger in 2022

The future is bright for Major League Baseball. This season has seen an impressive influx of young talent in the majors, led by Julio Rodríguez, Adley Rutschman, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris II, Jeremy Peña, Bobby Witt Jr. and George Kirby, who were all top prospects when the season began.
MLB
Bleacher Report

Phillies' Bryce Harper Activated, Will Bat Cleanup After Recovery from Thumb Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies will receive quite the boost for the stretch run as they chase a National League wild-card spot. NBC Sports Philadelphia noted the Phillies activated Bryce Harper from the injured list and will hit him cleanup for Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Harper has not appeared in a game since a June 25 victory over the San Diego Padres because of a thumb injury.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Miami Marlins#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The National League#The American League#Nl#Atlanta Catches Mets#The Al Central#The New York Mets#The St Louis Cardinals
Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Partnership With Adidas Ended After Failed PED Test

Adidas has ended its partnership with San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. following his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "We believe that sport should be fair. We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox

Comments / 0

Community Policy