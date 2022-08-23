Read full article on original website
WRAPPED: A week in Jackson Hole Aug. 21-27
JACKSON, Wyo. — Happy Weekend! We’re officially headed into the last week of summer. But as always, things are moving and grooving in the valley.
Pet of the Week: Meet Sarge
DRIGGS, Idaho — Attention! You need Sarge in your life!. Sarge is a young pointer mix with lots of energy. He will make a wonderful exercise partner and enjoys being social with other dogs. He was recently transferred to PAWS of Teton Valley from the Idaho Falls shelter due...
SNAPPED: Construction underway for Snow King’s new observatory
JACKSON, Wyo. — Construction for the new, and first-of-its-kind planetarium and observatory atop, Snow King Mountain is underway. It is the first observatory at the top of a ski area in North America and the first public education-focused observatory with a one-meter telescope. The facility will also include an eight-meter digital planetarium with capacity for 30, a classroom/theater space, galleries with interactive exhibits and event space.
TCSAR responds to two callouts yesterday, busiest year in history
JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County Search and Rescue released information this afternoon about two, almost simultaneous callouts yesterday, Aug. 25. The agency responded to a number of callouts last weekend as well. Yesterday’s callouts make six calls for help in the span of seven days. “This has been...
Keller Williams and The Hillbenders deliver Grateful Grass
JACKSON, Wyo. — Since 2008, Keller Williams has been shredding Grateful Dead music with some of the top instrumentalists in progressive bluegrass. Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass now features The Hillbenders, following a tradition that has also staged The Keels, Jeff Austin, The Infamous Stringdusters, and Vince Herman. Through...
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
Man arrested on drug charges after reportedly fleeing from troopers
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man who allegedly fled from police officers and was reportedly found with drugs and a handgun was arrested late last week. Jason Dean Grover was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. He was charged with felony concealment of evidence, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
