ewrestlingnews.com

INSANE VIDEO: Darby Allin Jumps His Own House In A Jeep

Darby Allin is still insane, but you already knew that!. In his latest stunt, the AEW wrestler jumped over the top of his house in a Jeep. The video, which you can see below, is just insane. Allin gets into a jeep and races over a large dirt ramp to barely make the jump over his home. He winds up landing in a set of trailers.
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production

AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
Overnight SmackDown Ratings See A Solid Increase

The overnight numbers for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown are in, and it appears the episode did fairly well compared to last week’s episode. According to SpoilerTV, the episode scored 2.392 million in overall viewership. That’s likely high. In comparison, last week’s episode came in with a final number of 2.084 million viewers.
