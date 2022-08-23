ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CBS Boston

Tom Brady named No. 1 player in "NFL Top 100"

BOSTON -- At his age, Tom Brady really shouldn't be able to play football at all. That he's able to suit up every Sunday is a minor miracle in and of itself. That his peers consider him to be the very best player in the league? That's downright absurd.Yet Brady has made a habit out of accomplishing the absurd in the past few years, most recently by being voted the No. 1 player in the National Football League by his peers. Brady landed at the top spot, as announced Sunday night, ahead of Aaron Donald (No. 2), Aaron Rodgers (No. 3),...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA

