Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus

Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of … | Houston
Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of …. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media...
HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress celebrates emergency room expansion
Hospital CEO Jim Beck Brown shares details of the emergency department renovation. (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact Newspaper) HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress held a grand opening for its newly renovated emergency center Aug. 24. Renovations focused on expanding private emergency rooms, adding more bays and streamlining the care for those in the emergency department.
Modern Heart and Vascular opens in The Woodlands
Modern Heart and Vascular opened in The Woodlands on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Modern Heart and Vascular) Modern Heart and Vascular, a Houston-based preventive medicine practice, opened a clinic at 3117 College Park, Ste. 200, The Woodlands, on Aug. 8. According to Katherine Conteras, marketing director for Modern Heart and Vascular,...
‘I should not be running any medical facility’: Man offering abortions at sea for Texas women
With most abortions officially being illegal in Texas as of Thursday, women are looking for options, and some are turning to "Abort Offshore." It's a for-profit organization that is taking women out on boats from the Galveston area into federal water to have abortions.
Tech giant Micron weighs $80B Central Texas facility
Semiconductor giant Micron Technology might build a fabrication facility south of Austin, near Lockhart. Details of the facility known as Project Evergreen were revealed in public documents posted to the state comptroller’s website this week. Construction on the project, which has an investment of at least $80 billion, would start in January. Idaho-based Micron has submitted incentives applications with a pledge for at least 80 jobs. It comes as the state’s Chapter 313 tax limitation program is set to expire this year. So, Micron isn’t set on any plans just yet. The company doesn’t own the Caldwell County property it's considering...
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: Why isn’t there a connection from the East Beltway to SH-225?
HOUSTON – Question: Roger Chapman’s question is, “Why is there NO exit from Beltway 8, to connect with SH-225 in Pasadena?”. Answer: According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority’s website, right now, drivers are experiencing major backups as they transit between the East Beltway and SH-225 because they have to stop at signalized intersections.
New dining options, retailers headed to George Bush Intercontinental Airport
The Lego Store will be among the new retailers featured in the upcoming international terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. (Courtesy Houston Airports) Several new dining options and retailers are slated for the upcoming international terminal at George Bush Intercontinental Airport following a pair of agreements approved by the Houston City Council in mid-August.
Boil water notice in effect for northwest Harris County residents following E. coli concerns
E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply over the weekend, city officials said. Here is what to do until the water gets cleared, which officials expect to be by Wednesday.
30,000 Texans lose property insurance as peak hurricane season approaches
The Texas Department of Insurance says 30,000 people have lost property insurance as a result of a company based in Florida becoming insolvent.
cw39.com
Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County. D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. Both occupants are felons. A large number of narcotics were seized along with a Draco.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
Click2Houston.com
Parents share warning after 2-year-old nearly lost fingers at Houston daycare
HOUSTON – A new warning to parents and educators about a potential safety hazard in schools and daycares. One Houston parent got a call from her child’s school hearing the words no parent ever wants to hear, “there’s blood everywhere.”. Rachel Goodlad was 6-months pregnant in...
Lina Hidalgo fires back after Greg Abbott, officials accuse Harris County of 'defunding' police
The Texas comptroller has threatened to prevent Harris County from passing its budget if changes aren't made.
FM 1488 project slated for August start to add raised median
A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A Texas Department of Transportation project along FM 1488 is slated to begin in August, according to an Aug. 1 update. The project spans from Mostyn Drive in Magnolia to I-45 and will add a raised median. The project has been awarded to ISI Contracting Inc.
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
Conservative Christian cellphone company wins control over four Texas school boards
Patriot Mobile, a far-right cellphone company, has worked to gain control over Texas school boards and implement a conservative agenda in the state's education programs. NBC News' Mike Hixenbaugh reports.Aug. 25, 2022.
$18M given to fund affordable housing project in Houston despite councilmembers' pushback
A new plan to house the homeless is not sitting well with some city council members. Some said they were pushed into a corner to approve the project.
fox26houston.com
Texas comptroller rules Harris County defunded constables; calls for reversal or election
HOUSTON - Texas Comptroller Glen Hager has ruled that Harris County commissioners have defunded constables. Hegar sent a letter to state leaders along with Judge Lina Hidalgo and the rest of the Commissioners Court on Monday, saying the county ending its policy to "automatically rollover" funds from one fiscal year to the next fiscal year, resulted in more than $3 million in funds that were meant for local constables to be returned to the general fund.
Click2Houston.com
Emails show a top city of Houston director had history of working outside of City Hall in favor of airport businessman
The liaison officer between Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and City Council, who pled guilty to a federal conspiracy charge involving cash bribes from a bar owner, appears to have previously worked to help other private businesses on deals against the best interest of the City of Houston, according to emails obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates.
fox26houston.com
Houston residents urging city council to withhold money to group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are asking city council members not to do business with an apartment complex owner that has a history of what many call poorly managing the buildings they have. Residents of Fifth Ward gave the Mayor and Houston City Council an earful Tuesday afternoon, saying if...
