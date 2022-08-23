Read full article on original website
Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Win ‘Best Collaboration’ Award At MTV VMAs 2022
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, a pair of the hottest artists on tour today, won in the “Best Collaboration” category at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 for “Industry Baby.”. “We both won, but I want to take a moment to say thank you to Nas,”...
Eminem & Snoop Dogg To Join Forces For ‘Metaverse-Inspired’ Performance At 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Hip Hop legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg will join forces on stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend for a metaverse-inspired performance of their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. This will mark both Em and Snoop’s first time performing at the annual event...
Quavo to Appear Alongside ‘Titanic’ Actor Billy Zane in New Action Thriller ‘Takeover’
New details have emerged about the new action thriller film Takeover set to star rapper Quavo and Titanic actor Billy Zane. According to Variety, the film follows Gamal Akopyan, played by Zane, the leader of an international heist ring who uses street takeovers to pull off extravagant robberies. When his latest heist goes awry, he must do whatever it takes to escape the Atlanta takeover scene alive–with nine figures worth of diamonds.
Jennifer Hudson Shows Off EGOT Trophy Set As Tony Award Finally Arrives
One of the biggest achievements a member of Hollywood can attain is EGOT status, and Jennifer Hudson finally has the hardware to prove it. On Friday (August 26), the singer and actress shared an Instagram post of herself holding her Tony Award, which finally arrived, giving her an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards. Hudson earned the honor for her role as a producer on A Strange Loop, which won best musical.
MTV VMAs 2022: Lizzo Wins ‘Video For Good’ Award And Responds To Media Haters
Lizzo won in the “Video for Good” category at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 for About Damn Time. In her acceptance speech, the artist thanked everyone who voted for her and said she didn’t know exactly what a video for good means. But she was sure that it has something to do with “making change in the country.” She urged everyone to cast a vote this year in the midterm elections “to change some of these laws that are oppressive.”
