Lizzo won in the “Video for Good” category at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 for About Damn Time. In her acceptance speech, the artist thanked everyone who voted for her and said she didn’t know exactly what a video for good means. But she was sure that it has something to do with “making change in the country.” She urged everyone to cast a vote this year in the midterm elections “to change some of these laws that are oppressive.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO