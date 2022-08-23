Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Deadly ATV crash in southern Indiana
Knox County (CBS4) – A 64-year-old Knox County man is dead after an early morning ATV crash. Indiana State Police said Charles Hunt of Edwardsport was driving his ATV around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road when he went off the roadway, into a ditch and was ejected from the ATV. Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox32chicago.com
Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
WTHI
Local family holds benefit after relative is air-lifted to Indianapolis following serious crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friends and family are coming together to support a local woman on her road to recovery -- following a serious car crash in Terre Haute. We first told you about this crash earlier this month. The driver and passenger were both airlifted after crashing into...
WISH-TV
Lafayette man dies in State Road 25 crash near Delphi in Carroll County
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A 44-year-old man died in a pickup truck crash early Sunday on State Road 25 near Delphi, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Investigators think Ryan King, of Lafayette, was southbound on State Road 25 when the pickup went off the road. King overcorrected and then drove off the other side of the road, and the truck struck a metal guardrail. The truck rolled multiple times before landing on the driver’s side. As the truck rolled, King was ejected through the pickup’s sunroof. He was not believed to be wearing a seat belt.
WTHI
WANE-TV
Fatal 4-vehicle crash shuts down highway near Indianapolis for 7 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating the details of a 4-vehicle crash that shut down part of a highway near Indianapolis for seven hours overnight. Emergency crews responded around midnight to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 mile-marker in Greenfield. The initial...
3 Family Members From Illinois Killed in Crash While Visiting Scotland
Three people who died following a car crash in Scotland have been identified as visitors traveling abroad from Illinois. Kathryn Bastion-Strong, 46, her brother, Jared Bastion, 45, and their 75-year-old mother, Mary-Lou Mauch, were in a car that collided with a truck Aug. 10 while traveling in the Scottish Highlands, Scotland police said in a statement Saturday.
WTHI
Annual Diversity Walk brings the Wabash Valley together
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The eighth annual Diversity Walk welcomes all people from all walks of life, to come together in unity and spread a message of respect and community. Hundreds, if not thousands, of orange t-shirts filled Wabash Avenue on Saturday morning as the annual Diversity Walk took...
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
WTHI
Vandals take school buses on joy rides, damage playground equipment near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.(WLFI) — Vandals took six school buses on joy rides near Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle schools, police said Sunday. The buses were parked in Tippecanoe School Corp.'s secure, fenced-in parking area. Police say the vandals crashed at least one bus into playground equipment near the schools.
One dead, another wounded in Dolton church gymnasium shooting
DOLTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a Dolton-area church Sunday afternoon. According to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins, two people were shot inside the gymnasium at New Life Celebration Church of God in the 14200 block of S. Dante Avenue. One victim was pronounced dead. Another victim […]
WTHI
Terre Haute inmate pronounced dead at local hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Terre Haute died at a local hospital on Saturday. In a press release, the FCI said inmate Jonathan Powers was observed acting erratically and was then evaluated and treated by institution medical staff. They then requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
WSPY NEWS
Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora
North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
One dead after motorcycle crash in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. A crash involving a motorcycle claimed the life of one Saturday afternoon in Terre Haute. Around 3:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the the crash at S. US 41 , near Old Royce Road. The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital , where he died a short time later. His name has not been released at this time.
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm just issued for portions of Cook and DuPage counties, valid until 7:45 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 644 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 745 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BENSENVILLE, OR OVER OHARE AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, OHARE AIRPORT, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, NILES, IRVING PARK, WEST RIDGE, AUSTIN, WILMETTE, MELROSE PARK AND MAYWOOD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 139 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 71 AND 84. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 17. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. THIS INCLUDES... LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
WTHI
2022 Wabash River Run raises over $13,000
MONTEZUMA, Ind. (WTHI) - One local fundraiser had a record-breaking day!. The annual Wabash River Run wrapped up on Saturday, and it was a total success! It was a canoe/kayak race and family recreation day!. Racers went "toe-to-toe" or "row-to-row" rather for 11 miles!. Families also enjoyed the natural wildlife...
Meet local men who saved 2 ISU students after crash
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When Lucas Bishop first drove up to the scene of the Sunday morning car wreck in Riley, Indiana, he wasn’t sure what exactly he was seeing. “Part of the main reason I got out of my car was trying to figure out what it was, because I thought lightning had struck […]
WTHI
Rock the Block 5k shook the 12 Points area
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks laced up their running shoes and headed over to 12 Points for a rockin' morning!. A rockin' morning full of running that is! The Rock the Block 5k took place on Saturday. Runners enjoyed the beauty of the 12 Points area while listening to...
