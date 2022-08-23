BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 644 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 745 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BENSENVILLE, OR OVER OHARE AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, OHARE AIRPORT, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, NILES, IRVING PARK, WEST RIDGE, AUSTIN, WILMETTE, MELROSE PARK AND MAYWOOD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 139 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 71 AND 84. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 17. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. THIS INCLUDES... LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO