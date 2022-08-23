Read full article on original website
Streaking Otters get tripped up in Bosse Field finale
The Evansville Otters couldn't overcome an early six-run deficit Sunday to drop the home regular-season finale to the Florence Y'alls, 8-5. Florence wasted no time Sunday, scoring in the first inning for the third straight night. Brennan Price gave the Y'alls the lead with an RBI fielder's choice. Two batters later, the lead doubled with an RBI single from Axel Johnson.
Empowering Through Art: Corey Ziemer is this week's Hometown Hero
It's a form of expression through art. In this week's Hometown Hero 44News Morning Anchor Megan DiVenti introduces an Owensboro man who is having an impact in his city. When we last spoke with Corey Ziemer nearly two years ago, he was in the process of getting his business up and running.
Ticket sales begin for Castle Bands Half-Pot
Castle High School's band program is now selling tickets for its annual half-pot. Tickets can be purchased for the Castle Bands Half-Pot from now through Sunday, Oct. 9. Castle Bands has a ticket sale booth set up in front of the Archie and Clyde's restaurant located at 8309 Bell Oaks Dr. in Newburgh, Indiana. They'll be set up and selling tickets there every Thursday through Sunday.
Bridge inspection for U.S. 431 in McLean County to start Monday
A traffic alert for Kentucky drivers this week. KYTC officials say a contractor plans to begin an inspection of the bridge over U.S. 431 over the Green River and Rough River in McLean County. Officials say this will begin Monday, August 29th through Friday, September 2nd. The inspections will be...
‘He may be reloading’: 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter
'He may be reloading': 911 calls released after double fatal shooting at Henderson shelter. "He's still here... Please hurry," one man told a 911 dispatcher after Thursday night's shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center. "He may be reloading."
Victims identified in fatal shooting at Henderson men's shelter
Two people who were killed in a Thursday night shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, have been identified. The Henderson Police Department identified the victims as 67-year-old Steven Wathen and 44-year-old Chad Holmes. Holmes is being remembered by many as a friend. Those sharing memories of Holmes say he had a big...
Henderson Police Department provides update on Harbor House
The Henderson Police Department provides a 1 p.m. update Friday on the double-fatality shooting that took place at the Harbor House men's shelter. Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter. Police say a chapel service had just ended at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson...
Police investigating murder on Ravenswood Drive
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Ravenswood Drive near Benninghof Avenue that has claimed the life of an Evansville man. Authorities say that at around 10:50PM on Saturday, Evansville police officers were dispatched to Ravenswood Drive for a man that had been shot in the chest. Officers learned...
47th annual Frog Follies in full swing at Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds
Car lovers from all over the nation gathered at the Vanderburgh County fairgrounds this weekend for the 47th annual Frog Follies. "It's kind of like the 4H fair, it's a little bit of Americana all in one place... A lot of the rods are rods that would have typically been built in the 50's and 60's - they're just classic. Everything is individual, everything is unique," explained Pete Swain of the Evansville Iron Street Rod Club.
Henderson man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
A Henderson , Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say they conducted a traffic stop and found 1 pound of Marijuana. According to the news release, Henderson Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Fifth Street and North Green Street and located a large amount of Marijuana weighing about 1 pound.
Police provide more details on deadly shooting at Henderson men's shelter
During a press conference held at 1 p.m. Friday, Henderson Police Department Chief Sean McKinney provided new details on Thursday night's double-fatality shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center men's shelter. According to Chief McKinney, bible study at the men's shelter had just ended before the deadly shooting took place.
Two arrested in Muhlenberg County after marijuana, synthetic drugs found in home, police say
Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Central City, Kentucky, after police say they found cash, marijuana, synthetic drugs, and more during the search of a home. The Central City Police Department says officers began investigating with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services after a tip was...
