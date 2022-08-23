Car lovers from all over the nation gathered at the Vanderburgh County fairgrounds this weekend for the 47th annual Frog Follies. "It's kind of like the 4H fair, it's a little bit of Americana all in one place... A lot of the rods are rods that would have typically been built in the 50's and 60's - they're just classic. Everything is individual, everything is unique," explained Pete Swain of the Evansville Iron Street Rod Club.

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO