Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police identify officer who fired gun during west side altercation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified an officer who fired his service weapon Monday night during an altercation on the west side. At about 8:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Eakin Road on a report of multiple people with firearms.
WSYX ABC6
Stolen cars and gunfire, more crimes involving young people reported across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have covered many cases with teens involved in crimes, often involving stolen cars across Central Ohio. A stolen Hyundai versus dump truck sent multiple teens to this hospital earlier this month. Earlier this week, a mother told police teens stole her car on the...
cwcolumbus.com
2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fleeing suspect escapes capture by Ross Co. deputies
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A traffic stop in Bainbridge turned into a pursuit Wednesday morning as a motorbike rider fled from deputies. According to initial reports, a Ross County deputy initiated a traffic stop along Main Street in the early morning hours. The bike rider, deputies say, fled, leading them on a brief pursuit through the village.
sciotopost.com
BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville
Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
myfox28columbus.com
Grand jury declines to indict Columbus police officer in fatal shooting of robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Monday not to indict Columbus police officer Jeffrey Miller in the 2020 shooting death of robbery suspect Joshua Brown, 35. On Jan. 25, 2020, officers responded to a Bob Evans restaurant at 1445 Olentangy River Road on a report...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Photos: Bullets’ impact to armored car from deadly brothers’ standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville armored police vehicle was shot at by two brothers in a deadly standoff with law enforcement lasting several hours Saturday. The Marysville Police Division shared photos of a ballistic armored tactical transport that protected officers while being shot at by the two suspects. The windows show large cracks […]
myfox28columbus.com
Man wanted in February Hilltop homicide arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in a deadly Hilltop shooting in February was taken into custody Wednesday. Josiah Herring, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Damiere Thornton, 19, on Feb. 23. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 300...
myfox28columbus.com
Man trying to buy car beaten, robbed in northwest Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a man looking to buy a car on the northwest side was beaten and robbed. Police said on July 24, the victim was meeting with a potential seller of a car using an online app. The victim was looking at the car...
Marysville student in custody for bringing stolen gun on bus
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A high school student in Marysville is in custody after he was caught bringing a stolen gun onto a school bus Wednesday morning. At 7:15 a.m., witnesses told police that a student was talking about having a gun while on the way to Bunsold Middle School. Shortly after, a school staff […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is injured following an accident in east Columbus Thursday morning. Officials said a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash along East 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The car involved in...
2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
myfox28columbus.com
3 people injured in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a Franklinton shooting early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened along Dakota Avenue just after midnight. The victims were inside a kitchen when they were each shot once in the leg. Two of the victims are 21 years old and the other is 31 years old.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
Man Pulled Gun on Employee in Columbus Convenience Store
COLUMBUS, OH – Police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a...
Police: Women stole from Old Navy at Easton three separate times
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify two women who they say have stolen merchandise from an Old Navy on three separate occasions. Police state that both women went to the Old Navy at the Easton Town Center three times in July and filled tote bags with products without paying for them. […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
2 fatal shootings on same east Columbus street days apart
Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect for the fatal shooting on Aug. 15. A second victim was shot at the same location just days later.
Comments / 0