One dead after Knox County ATV accident
Knox County Sheriff's Office dispatched officers to a single vehicle ATV crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.
14news.com
EPD: Driver rescued from vehicle after crash on Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department was called to a crash with possible injuries on Weinbach Avenue. Central Dispatch says that crash happened around 8:35 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with EPD say when police arrived on scene they found a car and dump truck had been involved in...
Man dies after crash involving motorcycle on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Saturday. The accident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Outer Loop and New Cut Road. LMPD said their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle, 55-year-old Samuel Richmond, was...
Dump truck driver hospitalized after Weinbach crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Evansville Central Dispatch, a crash on the city’s southside sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning. Dispatch tells us officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cass and Weinbach Avenue around 8:35 a.m. We’re told the crash happened between a dump truck and a passenger car, ending with […]
Evansville Saturday shooting leaves man dead
Evansville Police Department (EPD) received a report of a man who had been shot in the chest on Saturday around 10:50 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive. According to a press release, officers attempted live saving measures but the man died on the scene.
14news.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after wreck involving propane truck in Jasper
DUBOIS CO, Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Dispatch confirms that crews responded to an accident involving a propane truck on Friday. It happened in the area of State Road 162 and Meridian Road in Jasper. According to a press release, when first responders arrived on scene they found a fully...
Police: One dead after accident on SR 162
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department says that State Road 162 from S Newton to Meridian Road is now open. ORIGINAL STORY JPD chief confirms one person is dead after a two car accident involving a tanker and a passenger vehicle. JPD is requesting the public’s assistance due to an accident on State […]
VIDEO: Truck swiftly sinks into Warrick County lake
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana DNR officers are currently in Warrick County working a scene after a pickup truck completely went under at a lake in the area. An eyewitness at the Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area shot video showing the truck completely submerge into the lake around it. He tells us that […]
Impaired driver almost causes accident with EPD officer, gets arrested
Evansville Police Department (EPD) arrested an Evansville man on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. on Morgan Avenue near Theater Drive after he almost caused a traffic accident.
wevv.com
Police investigating murder on Ravenswood Drive
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting on Ravenswood Drive near Benninghof Avenue that has claimed the life of an Evansville man. Authorities say that at around 10:50PM on Saturday, Evansville police officers were dispatched to Ravenswood Drive for a man that had been shot in the chest. Officers learned...
Victim identified in propane tanker crash
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A fatal accident along State Road 162 in Jasper claimed the life of one driver, closing the highway for nearly 4 and a half hours between South Newton Street and Meridian Road. “One vehicle was fully engulfed and it was a propane truck,” says Jasper Police Chief Nathan Schmitt. “So, Jasper […]
1 killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least one person was killed after a wrong-way driver barreled into seven other vehicles on a Kentucky interstate Sunday, authorities said. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the wrong-way driver burst into flames after colliding with the other cars, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. Police...
wevv.com
Henderson man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
A Henderson , Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after police say they conducted a traffic stop and found 1 pound of Marijuana. According to the news release, Henderson Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop at Fifth Street and North Green Street and located a large amount of Marijuana weighing about 1 pound.
Forklift rolls over person and leaks gas near Highway 266
A forklift rolled over an unidentified person in the 3800 block of Highway 266 on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. according to first responders. Officials say the forklift was on top of the person leaking gas.
Man killed in Harbor House shooting to be laid to rest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who lost his life in the Harbor House shooting last week in Henderson. Stephen Wathen, 67, was one of two victims that passed away in the shooting. According to his obituary, Wathen was a Memorial High School graduate and was an avid sports […]
Wave 3
Woman dead after crash on I-65 near Gene Snyder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is dead after a crash on I-65 southbound near I-265 Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the driver of a car that was traveling south on I-65 lost control of their vehicle for some unknown reason and hit the median wall.
WANE-TV
Motorcycle hits 2 cars, bursts into flames on I-65
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon. An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies woman in fatal crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed in a fatal crash on I-65 southbound near the Gene Snyder Saturday morning. According to the coroner’s office, Kimberly Neuner, 43, was the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident. Neuner...
wamwamfm.com
Semi Rollover in Dubois Co. Claims 1 Life
At approximately 2 PM on Thursday, August 25, 2022, Dubois County Dispatch received a report of a semi rollover crash on US 231 near Old State Road 45. First responders arrived on the scene minutes later and found a semi tanker hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver entrapped. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.
Man dies after being pulled from Santa Claus lake
(WEHT) - Officials have confirmed the man pulled from the water at Christmas Lake Village earlier this week has died.
