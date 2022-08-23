Read full article on original website
Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
Idaho Lottery Makes Classroom Wishlist Delivery to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher
LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery made a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School first-grade teacher Jamessa Williams. Williams was presented with 26 digital writing boards for her students to use in learning math, reading and writing. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards...
The University of Idaho will be featured on the show "College Tours"
MOSCOW - A one of a kind television show that allows Colleges and Universities to market their uniqueness to prospective students stopped to film in Moscow Idaho last week. During filming, 10 University of Idaho students were able to showcase their college experience for an episode of College Tours. The...
Lewis-Clark State Kicks Off In-Person Classes at Corrections Facility in Orofino
OROFINO - On Tuesday a pilot program administered in part by Lewis-Clark State College to help incarcerated individuals at the Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICIO) earn college credits and degrees held its first day of classes. President Cynthia Pemberton and other LC State administrators were on hand to celebrate the occasion.
Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief
OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
209 Acre Fire Near Kamiah 100 Percent Contained on Friday
KAMIAH - The Suzie Creek Fire, which started on Thursday approximately four miles west of Kamiah, on land protected by the Idaho Department of Lands burned 209 acres before being declared 100% contained on Friday evening. IDL expressed appreciation for assistance provided by the Nez Perce County Rural Fire Department....
Asotin County Tied for Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in Washington
CLARKSTON - According to monthly unemployment numbers for July 2022 released by the Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD), Asotin County is tied for the second lowest unemployment rate in the entire state. Asotin County's 3.0% unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) came in tied with Chelan County (3.0%) and behind...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Reported Medical Emergency in Cottonwood Leads to DUI Arrest
COTTONWOOD - On Saturday, August 20, at around 7:30 p.m., an Idaho County deputy responded to assist with a medical call in Cottonwood. It had been reported a male fell out of a pickup and was unconscious and barely breathing. Upon arrival, it was determined the male fell out of...
Hot August Nights and DUI Emphasis Patrols Return to Lewiston This Weekend
LEWISTON - As Hot August Nights and 300 vehicles take over downtown Lewiston this weekend, the Idaho State Police and local law enforcement partners will conduct additional DUI emphasis patrols in an effort to help keep the community safe. "Our goal is to keep Idaho families and our communities safe,"...
State Fire Assistance Mobilized for 200 Acre Blankenship Fire Burning in Asotin County
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire approximately 9 miles southwest of Clarkston in Asotin County. The Blankenship Fire is reportedly burning vegetation and was last estimated to be 200 acres in size and growing.
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case
PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance
LEWISTON - Beginning 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (August 23) and through the morning of Wednesday, August 24, residents in the Grelle Avenue area from 11th - 15th street will experience reduced water pressure as L.O.I.D. crews perform maintenance activity for improved main line service. Crews will be onsite throughout the night.
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise
ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
Strong Winds Kicking Up Dust West of Clarkston Triggers Multiple Smoke Investigation Calls
CLARKSTON - According to Asotin County Fire District 1 Fire Chief Noel Hardin, strong winds Saturday afternoon picking up dust in the Peola area west of Clarkston may look like smoke, but it is only dust. The emergency dispatch center has received several calls for possible smoke in the area...
Air and Ground Crews Respond to Wildland Fire West of Silcott Road Wednesday Afternoon
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire in a canyon just west of Silcott Road approximately 10 miles west of Clarkston in Asotin County. According to a release from Asotin County Fire District #1, the...
Grangeville Man Arrested After Allegedly Violating Civil Protection Order
STITES, ID - On Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to the Stites area for a call regarding an alleged violation of a civil protection order. According to a release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene, where 38-year-old Jason...
