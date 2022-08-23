ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award

LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
LEWISTON, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston, ID
Big Country News

Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief

OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

209 Acre Fire Near Kamiah 100 Percent Contained on Friday

KAMIAH - The Suzie Creek Fire, which started on Thursday approximately four miles west of Kamiah, on land protected by the Idaho Department of Lands burned 209 acres before being declared 100% contained on Friday evening. IDL expressed appreciation for assistance provided by the Nez Perce County Rural Fire Department....
KAMIAH, ID
#School Assembly#K12#Jenifer Middle School
Big Country News

City of Palouse Police Department Arrests 19-Year-Old Man in Child Molestation Case

PALOUSE - A 19-year-old Palouse man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a child. Kaleb Gibler was investigated and arrested by the City of Palouse Police Department. Gibler was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax on Thursday night for felony 2nd degree child molestation. During his first appearance on Friday the prosecutor told the court that Gibler allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl.
PALOUSE, WA
Big Country News

Portion of Lewiston Orchards to Experience Reduced Water Pressure on Night of August 23 as L.O.I.D. Performs Maintenance

LEWISTON - Beginning 9:00 p.m. Tuesday evening (August 23) and through the morning of Wednesday, August 24, residents in the Grelle Avenue area from 11th - 15th street will experience reduced water pressure as L.O.I.D. crews perform maintenance activity for improved main line service. Crews will be onsite throughout the night.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Clarkston man Dies After Motorcycle Crash Near Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Clarkston man died following a motorcycle crash in northeast Oregon last weekend. On Saturday, August 20, Wallowa County Dispatch received a 911 call that there was a single-vehicle, motorcycle crash with injuries on Zumwalt Road near Enterprise. Deputies, Medics, Oregon State Police and Life Flight responded to the scene.
ENTERPRISE, OR
Big Country News

Big Country News

