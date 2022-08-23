Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
fordauthority.com
Ford Self Driving Petition Gets Public Input Deadline Extended By NHTSA
As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford and GM recently asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to grant exemptions to current rules that would allow both to operate a limited number of autonomous vehicles on public roads that don’t have any sort of human controls on board. In response, the NHTSA published each automaker’s petitions and opened them for public comment over the course of 30 days as it considers the issue. However, the deadline on public input on this matter has now been extended, according to Reuters.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement
Am recent settlement of a lawsuit could mean that specific Kia and Hyundai models qualify for a free new engine replacement from the Korean automaker. The post These Kia and Hyundai Models Could Qualify for a Free New Engine Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year
The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
RELATED PEOPLE
Car recalls: Do you drive any of these GMC, Mitsubishi, Kia, Cadillac models?
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of Aug. 11-18, including vehicles from GMC and Mitsubishi.
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
Ford Develops Clever Truck Bed Storage Solution
In recent years, one of the biggest areas of innovation in the auto industry has been the truck bed. Both the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz have neat ways to store smaller items in their beds, and now the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado have a trick tailgate storage feature. It looks like Ford will try to do more of the same with trucks like the Ford F-150 and potentially even the Maverick.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 300K SUVs for tow hitch fire risk
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven't figured out how to fix it yet. The automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada caused by the problem, but no crashes or injuries.The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring. That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. Kia doesn't have an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.In addition, dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. opens probe into 1.7 million Ford vehicles over brake hose recall
WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co (F.N) recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate.
scitechdaily.com
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans
In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
FOXBusiness
Toyota exec says car shortage will last another year and shoppers may reject EV push
Car shopping is not going to get much easier anytime soon, according to an executive at the world's largest automaker. Toyota's executive vice president of sales, Jack Hollis, told the Automotive Press Association on Thursday that he does not expect the supply shortage to ease up until late 2023. "We're...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two studies, one finding: Keep walking to prolong life
Walking is a simple and easy exercise for the "oldest old," and strolling even one hour every week -- 10 minutes a day -- may help to prolong their lives, a new study says.
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
fordauthority.com
Ford Buyout Plan Will Not Imperil Michigan Incentives
As Ford Authority reported back in May, The Blue Oval is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,030 manufacturing jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package, one that won’t be affected by the automaker’s plans to cut 3,000 salaried jobs in the United States, Canada, and India. Yesterday, Ford Authority revealed details of a buyout plan for these impacted employees, but that apparently won’t imperil the automaker’s forthcoming incentives from the state of Michigan either, according to the Detroit Free Press.
torquenews.com
The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today
Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
Comments / 0