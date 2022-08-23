ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Self Driving Petition Gets Public Input Deadline Extended By NHTSA

As Ford Authority reported last month, Ford and GM recently asked the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to grant exemptions to current rules that would allow both to operate a limited number of autonomous vehicles on public roads that don’t have any sort of human controls on board. In response, the NHTSA published each automaker’s petitions and opened them for public comment over the course of 30 days as it considers the issue. However, the deadline on public input on this matter has now been extended, according to Reuters.
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Car Brands With the Worst Recalls This Year

The average transaction price for new cars in the U.S. hit an all-time high of $48,043 in June 2022, according to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book. Along with a home and a college education, a vehicle is one of the biggest long-term investments many Americans make – and as such, quality is one […]
Ford Develops Clever Truck Bed Storage Solution

In recent years, one of the biggest areas of innovation in the auto industry has been the truck bed. Both the Honda Ridgeline and Hyundai Santa Cruz have neat ways to store smaller items in their beds, and now the GMC Canyon and Chevy Colorado have a trick tailgate storage feature. It looks like Ford will try to do more of the same with trucks like the Ford F-150 and potentially even the Maverick.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 300K SUVs for tow hitch fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring.The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven't figured out how to fix it yet. The automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the U.S. and Canada caused by the problem, but no crashes or injuries.The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring. That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. Kia doesn't have an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.In addition, dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.
Research Shows “Remarkable” Impacts of Grape Consumption on Health and Lifespans

In comprehensive studies published recently in the journal Foods, it was reported that the long-term addition of grapes to the diet of mice leads to unique gene expression patterns, reduces fatty liver, and extends the lifespan of animals consuming a high-fat western style diet. The research team was led by Dr. John Pezzuto of Western New England University.
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
Ford Buyout Plan Will Not Imperil Michigan Incentives

As Ford Authority reported back in May, The Blue Oval is set to receive over $100 million from the state of Michigan for its efforts to retool the automaker’s Detroit area plants, moves that will add around 3,030 manufacturing jobs. A few weeks later, Michigan lawmakers in the state’s House Appropriations Committee signed off on that incentive package, one that won’t be affected by the automaker’s plans to cut 3,000 salaried jobs in the United States, Canada, and India. Yesterday, Ford Authority revealed details of a buyout plan for these impacted employees, but that apparently won’t imperil the automaker’s forthcoming incentives from the state of Michigan either, according to the Detroit Free Press.
The Best Honda Crossover SUV to Buy Today

Honda has recently updated and redesigned the 2023 models of the Honda CR-V and Honda HR-V, but which of these two crossovers is the better buy? Find out now with this informative review from a professional car consultant. Crossover Shopping Advice. Have you previously avoided considering a crossover model from...
