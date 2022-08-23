Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Related
fordauthority.com
Here Is Every 2022 Ford Impacted By The Wi-Fi Hotspot Removal Update
The 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot feature is a handy one to have in a vehicle, helping to keep occupants connected no matter where they are. However, the formerly standard feature has been constrained from quite a few 2022 Ford vehicles, and the list continues to expand with each passing day. Below, Ford Authority has compiled a list of all of The Blue Oval’s products that no longer include Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality.
fordauthority.com
1932 Ford Coupe Gets New Premium Diecast Model With Street Rod Flair
A large number of premium diecast Blue Oval models have launched in recent months, including not just one, but two 1962 Ford F-100 pickups, the Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 racer, the Ford Mustang Boss Hoss, the 1967 Mustang She Country Special, and the 1993 Ford Explorer from the original Jurassic Park movie. Now, that collection is expanding yet again, this time with yet another offering from the Hot Wheels Red Line Club – a 1932 Ford Coupe, a legend in its own right.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Ditches Black Painted Roof
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E is set to receive a host of changes for the new model year, including some pretty substantial price increases across the board. However, one change in particular flew under the radar a bit, even though it’s a pretty big one, and it pertains to the black-painted roof present on GT models. As The Blue Oval recently revealed, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is ditching that particular part in favor of the panoramic fixed-glass roof.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package Fully Replaces Black Accent
Following the launch of the Ice White Edition Appearance Package for the 2022 Ford Mustang and Ford Mustang Mach-E, The Blue Oval asked its fans to come up with a name for its new black appearance package for the pony car duo. Photos of the all-new 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package were released and its name was confirmed just recently, while the package was officially revealed later that same day. Ford Authority then spotted a 2022 Ford Mustang convertible equipped with the Black Accent Package at last week’s Woodward Dream Cruise, which seemed as if it was exactly the same as the new Nite Pony Package, outside of its new name. Now, Ford Authority has received confirmation that the 2023 Ford Mustang Nite Pony Package is fully replacing the outgoing Black Accent Package.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordauthority.com
2006 Ford Focus SES With Just 11K Miles Up For Sale
It’s somewhat rare to find a first-generation Ford Focus in excellent condition. The compact sedan found many homes during its days in production, and many owners have racked up hundreds of thousands of miles. Occasionally, a model with relatively low mileage crops up for sale, as is the case with this 2006 Ford Focus SES currently searching for its next owner on Cars & Bids.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge ST Adds New Interior Appearance Package
Previously expected to be discontinued following the 2023 model year, the Ford Edge looks set to live on – at least in certain parts of the world – following a leaked next-gen model that recently surfaced in China. In the meantime, the 2023 Edge will soldier on with a few changes for the new model year, including at least one for the high-performance variant of the crossover, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge ST is adding a new interior appearance package.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The Ford Maverick Pickup Is So Popular
The 2022 Ford Maverick has dominated its segment though the second quarter of this year amid tremendous demand for the new compact pickup, which has faced a tremendous backlog of orders since its launch. In fact, the Maverick outsold the Ford Ranger through the first half of 2022 and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin, in spite of facing numerous production constraints. There are a few simple reasons why the Ford Maverick has been such a hot commodity thus far, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Brazil Adopts Artificial Intelligence To Facilitate Customer Service
Ford has been using artificial intelligence to make its assembly lines much more efficient for years now, and the automaker is also investing heavily in connected vehicle services across the globe, including in Brazil, where it recently launched a digital car subscription service, too. Now, Ford Brazil is adopting artificial intelligence for use in a totally different kind of way – to facilitate customer service in the South American country.
RELATED PEOPLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Evos ST-Line Prototype Spotted Testing In Michigan
The Ford Evos is a sleek crossover that’s unfortunately exclusive to the Chinese market. It was first revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021 before launching in the Asian country a short time later. Ford Authority spies have spotted the crossover out and about in Dearborn a handful of times in the past, and have now captured a black Ford Evos ST on camera in Michigan.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-150 Among Top Selling Vehicles With Highest Days’ Supply
While overall Ford inventory remains at low levels – just a 14 days’ supply as of the end of Q2, as Ford Authority reported earlier this week – that isn’t true of every model in The Blue Oval’s lineup. In fact, Ford F-Series dealer stock was higher than any of its rivals as recently as this past April, when dealers had 83,000 Ford F-150 and Ford Super Duty pickups in stock. As such, used F-150 models have also experienced smaller price changes than average, even though 2022 Ford F-150 retail orders were cut off back in May. According to new data from Cox Automotive, the 2022 Ford F-150 is also among the top-selling vehicles with the highest days’ supply, too.
fordauthority.com
2002 Ford Super Duty Trucks Weren’t Required To Feature Stronger Roofs
As Ford Authority reported earlier this week, a court recently ordered Ford to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an issue with the roof used on the 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty. This all stemmed from an accident in 2014, when a couple was killed after their 2002 Ford Super Duty rolled over, a tragedy that prompted that couple’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the automaker, which resulted in a $24 million dollar payout. However, The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that the 2002 Ford Super Duty wasn’t required to have a stronger roof, as heavy-duty trucks were excluded from tougher requirements at that time.
fordauthority.com
Ford BlueOval City Could Make More Than F-Series EV Pickups
Back in May, Ford revealed that it was working on a variety of new, dedicated all-electric vehicle platforms that will underpin a wide variety of future vehicles. Ford CEO Jim Farley also revealed that the automaker was already working on a second EV pickup this past spring, while we already know that another all-electric Ford F-Series model riding on its own dedicated platform will be built at the automaker’s new BlueOval City facility starting in 2025. However, Ford BlueOval City could soon build more than just that new all-electric pickup, as plant manager Kel Kearns recently revealed to The Biz Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
1997 Ford F-150 Was A Significant Leap Forward: Video
MotorWeek often digs into its archives for its Retro Review segment, bringing back video reviews of classic cars from years past for the modern viewer to enjoy. As Ford Authority previously detailed, The publication has taken a retrospective look at vehicles like the 2002 Ford Thunderbird, the 2002 Ford Focus, the 1997 Ford Expedition and even a broad view of The Blue Oval’s lineup for the 1990 model year. Most recently, MotorWeek’s Retro Review series brought back its bumper-to-bumper review of the 1997 Ford F-150, a game changer in Ford history.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Ditches These Two Color Options
The 2023 Ford Bronco Sport will no longer be available with two paint colors that were offered for the 2022 model year, Ford Authority has learned. The Bronze Smoke Metallic color (paint code EF) as well as the Velocity Blue Metallic hue (paint code E7) will not be available to order for the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Prototype Is 7.3L Godzilla V8 Test Bed: Video
Back in March, Ford Authority spies spotted a very unusual-looking Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 prototype that was equipped with a massive, odd-looking hood. Considering the fact that quite a few next-gen, S650 Mustang prototypes were seen out and about during that time, it led many to believe that this car was some sort of powertrain mule for the new pony car. Turns out, that was at least partially correct, as this particular Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 prototype is actually a testbed for the Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant, as YouTuber REVan Evan recently discovered.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pony Cars Now Officially Part Of USPS Forever Stamps Roster
Ford pony cars are a staple of American culture. Last month, the United States Post Office (USPS) announced that it would immortalize a handful of American-built muscle cars in its latest collection of Forever stamps. The new stamps were officially released on August 25th, introducing five new designs to the ever-growing pool of Forever stamp artwork.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Suffers Multiple Setbacks In Belgium
The M-Sport Ford racing team has experienced ups and downs in the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship season, leaving Ypres Rally Belgium disappointed after a calamitous performance in August. All three of the M-Sport Ford drivers suffered on-track incidents in Belgium. Craig Breen held down fifth place in Stage 10...
fordauthority.com
Patent Filing Suggests Ford Vehicles May Get More Friendly With UAVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a collaborative system between an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and an automobile, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on September 5th, 2019, published on August 23rd, 2022, and assigned serial number 11420770. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a...
fordauthority.com
Qualifying Rained Out At Daytona August 2022, Nascar Ford To Start Third
It’s not uncommon for on-track activities to be rained out at Daytona International Speedway, and unfortunately, weather got the better of qualifying for the Cup Series race this Saturday. As a result, the qualifying order was set by the sanctioning body’s formula, putting two Chevrolet teams up front with Joey Logano’s No. 22 Nascar Ford Mustang in third.
Comments / 0