ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dog eyes well up with tears after reuniting with owners

By Stephanie Raymond
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ayof_0hSJaze000

Add this to the list of reasons why we don't deserve dogs: they miss us so much when we're gone for the day, they cry literal tears of joy when we return.

A recent study from a group of Japanese scientists found that dogs actually tear up when reunited with their owners. It's the first research of its kind to link tears in dogs to an emotional response, the scientists said.

Photo credit @KNXNews

The study, published in the journal Current Biology , suggests that the reaction is simple biology.

"We found that dogs shed tears associated with positive emotions," Takefumi Kikusui, co-author of the research at Azabu University in Japan, said in a statement . "We also made the discovery of oxytocin as a possible mechanism underlying it."

Oxytocin is often referred to as the "love hormone" and is associated with feelings of trust, connection and bonding.

"We previously observed that oxytocin is released both in dogs and owners when interacting, so we conducted a reunion experiment," Kikusui told The Guardian .

For the study, researchers measured tear volume in dogs before and after reunions with owners and familiar non-owners in multiple scenarios. The study noted that dogs' eyes get watery and well with tears, but that the tears don't run down as the way humans cry.

In the first experiment, a dog's tear volume was measured following a five to seven hour separation with the owner. The researchers found that tear volume was "significantly greater" during the reunion than before the owner left.

The second experiment compared tear volume before and after reunions with owners, as well as other people familiar to the dog. Researchers found that dogs teared up more with their owners than compared with their friends.

The researchers also examined how a dog with tears of joy might affect its owner. Owners were asked to report their feelings while looking at different photos of dogs with or without artificial tears. The results indicated that individuals assigned more positive scores to the photos of dogs with artificial tears.

The study indicates that canine tear production can stimulate caring emotions in humans and strengthen the bond between owners and pets, according to the research team.

"Unlike any other animals, dogs have evolved or have been domesticated through communication with humans and have gained high-level communication abilities with humans using eye contact," the study states. "Through this process, their tears might play a role in eliciting protective behavior or nurturing behavior from their owners, resulting in the deepening of mutual relationships and further leading to interspecies bonding."

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

True love: Dogs cry happy tears of joy when their owners come home

SAGAMIHARA, Japan — Dogs often bounce around uncontrollably when their favorite humans come home from work — but a new study reveals many also cry happy “tears of joy” just like people!. When Professor Takefumi Kikusui’s poodle had puppies six years ago, he noticed the dog’s...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Artificial Tears#The Tears#Hormone#Domesticated#Japanese#Current Biology#Azabu University#Oxytocin#Guardian
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescued Mama Beagle 'Learning How to Dog' Brings Tears to Our Eyes

Too often we hear stories of dogs being rescued from unethical breeders and testing facilities. We know the poor rescue pups suffered in those conditions, and the frequency at which they must be rescued is heartbreaking. However, it's important to focus on the wonderful outcomes of these rescues, like this wonderful video of a recent rescue beagle.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Singing His 'Little Human' to Sleep Couldn't Be More Precious

Big siblings are truly a gift, whether they have two feet or four paws. Just take this gorgeous red and white Husky boy, for example. Not only does he love snuggling up to his newborn human sibling, but he sings them to sleep, too. Yep, he loves to sing for his family's new baby, and it's even more precious than you think.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Rare Kitten Born With ‘Two Faces’ Grows Up To Be The Most Adorable Cat Ever

Usually when someone is two-faced, we hold it against them. There’s even a super-villain named two-face who has been fighting Batman for years. Well there is nothing evil or villainous about this two-faced ball of fur. Meet Narnia, he is a two-toned cat who was born in 2017. Professional animal photographer Jean-Michel Labat shared photographs of Narnia and the pictures made headlines all over the internet. Well almost two years later we were wondering what this incredibly unique cat looks like today and our jaws hit the floor as soon as we found out. Narnia is all grown up and even more beautiful than ever. The circumstances that caused this rare phenomenon are the result of feline chimera. The cells contain two types of DNA caused from two embryos fusing together. The result is this beautiful fur pattern you see in Narnia.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Left On The Street After 10 Years With A Heartbreaking Note

At Jasmil Kennels in Upchurch, Kent, the UK, a sweet black lab was discovered abandoned and chained to the fence. The dog delivered a painful message from his owner asking the kennel to remove the ancient Labrador since he “had not learnt to be decent” after all this time.
PETS
dailyphew.com

“Unusual Looking” Puppy Adopted By Family Who Didn’t Care About Her Scars

Disfigured animals usually have a harder time getting adopted from shelters, but this dog got “lucky.” Lisa the 10-week-old puppy was brought to the Humane Society Of Silicon Valley with scars all over her face and inflamed eyelids that required surgery. The shelter staff weren’t sure they could find a home for the pup, until Christine Doblar and her family walked in.
PETS
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pethelpful.com

Video of Horse Saying Final Goodbye to Beloved Dog Friend Has Us Sobbing

The hardest part of having a pet isn't the constant cleaning or the sacrifices of your time. It's when they leave this life that we truly learn the meaning of heartbreak. For @kaysways, an animal rescuer and TikTok user, she wasn't the only one grieving when her beloved dog, a Chocolate Labrador named Trigger, passed away. Her chestnut brown horse--and Trigger's best friend--BJ, spent over an hour saying goodbye to his buddy when the day came. Kay caught part of the beautiful and heartbreaking moment on film to share with her followers, and now all of TikTok is sending its love. Let's just say, you can add us to the list.
ANIMALS
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy