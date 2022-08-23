A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nebraska Football fans support Husker's season opener
Nebraska fans were ready for the Husker's first football game of the season. Though the Huskers lost the game Saturday, they remain hopeful for a better season overall.
Scott Frost firing will happen at Nebraska this season, college football analyst predicts
The Scott Frost experiment at Nebraska could be coming to an end soon, following the Huskers' 31-28 season-opening loss to Northwestern. It sparked an outcry of reaction pointing fingers at the program's head coach. Josh Pate suggested Sunday night that Frost's days are numbered, and he expects Nebraska to pull the plug by the end of the season.
2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern
Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach
Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
Frost discusses Husker offense's struggles to finish the deal
It's probably like if children were picking if they were more disappointed in the lima beans or the brussels sprouts. Yes. Maybe the biggest surprise was Nebraska's defense getting shredded for 528 yards against a Northwestern offense determined to show it's nothing resembling the crew that ranked 125th in scoring offense a year ago.
Nebraska football: It’s officially time to end the Scott Frost experiment
Scott Frost was brought in to turn Nebraska football around but he has done more harm than good with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten’s basement. Up 28-17 in the third quarter, Nebraska football looked like it was just going to run away with a season-opening win over Northwestern in Ireland.
Northwestern vs. Nebraska: Everything Pat Fitzgerald said after Wildcats' 31-28 win over Huskers in Ireland
The Northwestern Wildcats walked away with the first Power Five win of the 2022 college football season Saturday when they beat Nebraska 31-28 in Dublin. The overseas victory by head coach Pat Fitzgerald and company in Ireland featured impressive performances on both sides of the ball for Northwestern. Quarterback Ryan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Frost: 'I made that call so that's on me'
You know what the first question in the postgame was. There were plenty to be asked, but one definitely had to come first. Why that onside kick right after taking a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter? The Huskers reached for the jugular. The Wildcats sidestepped it. Then landed its own jarring punch that wobbled Nebraska the rest of the way. Northwestern covered the ball, then drove 44 yards in five plays, right back in the game, on the way back to a 31-28 comeback win that again starts another Husker football season off in disheartening fashion.
ponyfans.com
How is Scott Frost still employed?
Nebraska is not quite the same draw and program it was when Frost played there. Pretty much a bottom feeder in the Big 10 and has been since day one. Through it all, they still have a great fan base and have tremendous support. Just not enough entertainment options in that state.
Nebraska Football: Scott Frost ‘speaks from ignorance’, says late player’s mom
On the eve of Nebraska football’s first game of the season, it turns out that comments made by head coach Scott Frost have surfaced yet again. Those comments, about his offensive linemen puking 15-20 times per practice because they were working so hard, raised a lot of eyebrows when he said them. In fact, they drew enough attention that Frost had to address them in a press conference where he said that he was “exagerrating.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Late Kick: Rapid Reaction: Nebraska Falls to Northwestern in Season Opener
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses Nebraska's misfortune in losing their season opener to Northwestern and what that means for the program and Head Coach Scott Frost.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tested but Victorious Against Pepperdine
Lindsay Krause/Kenzie Knuckles- Left side (front/back) Whitney Lauenstein/Nicklin Hames- Right side (front/back) Nebraska survived and, in a way, thrived through errors and awkward plays. Sometimes the set was a little off, other times the ball was between two players and they hesitated to go for the it. These were moments where the Huskers out sync, and the final score is the evidence. These moments gave Pepperdine a way to win, and they sure tried.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Surprising Prediction For Nebraska In 2022
With the college football season finally here, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has unveiled a bold prediction for Nebraska. Believe it or not, Herbstreit has the Cornhuskers making it to the Big Ten Championship. He revealed his prediction for the program while talking about Ohio State's ceiling for this fall. "My sense...
klkntv.com
Week one of Nebraska high school football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Week one of high school football in Nebraska has come to an end. In Channel 8’s game of the week, Lincoln Christian defeated Lincoln Lutheran 34-27. Watch highlights for that game and more in the video above.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Omaha high school unveils statue honoring Gale Sayers
OMAHA, Neb. — In front of a large crowd of family, friends, faculty, current students and alumni, a Gale Sayers statue was unveiled Friday evening. The statue sits right outside the entrance of Central High's Seemann Stadium. Sayers, the former Chicago Bears star and youngest person ever inducted into...
News Channel Nebraska
Scholting, Brahmer lead dominant Pierce performance against Wahoo
PIERCE, Neb. -- The Pierce Bluejays came into 2022 motivated following a defeat in last year's state championship game. That motivation was evident in Pierce's 38-7 win over perennial power Wahoo on Friday. Abram Scholting completed his first ten passes and added 65 yards on the ground as the Bluejays...
klkntv.com
UNL tells minors to not worry about a criminal offense during an alcohol overdose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As students prepare to cheer on the Huskers for the first time this football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is sending a potentially lifesaving reminder. A post shared by UNL’s Twitter account says, “If your friend is showing signs of an alcohol overdose, call 911....
News Channel Nebraska
Bulldog defense suffocates Cowboys in season opener
OMAHA - Boys Town led Auburn 8-7 late in the first quarter Friday night in the season opening game for both teams in 2022 on the gridiron. But it was Auburn coming away with the 33-8 victory after scoring 26 unanswered points to pull away behind a powerful rushing attack and high-flying defense.
247Sports
46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1