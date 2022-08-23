A determined optimist since arrival, now captain Garrett Nelson hopes to help lead Huskers to brighter days

You know what the first question in the postgame was. There were plenty to be asked, but one definitely had to come first. Why that onside kick right after taking a 28-17 lead midway through the third quarter? The Huskers reached for the jugular. The Wildcats sidestepped it. Then landed its own jarring punch that wobbled Nebraska the rest of the way. Northwestern covered the ball, then drove 44 yards in five plays, right back in the game, on the way back to a 31-28 comeback win that again starts another Husker football season off in disheartening fashion.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO