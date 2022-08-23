ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott declares Dallas-Fort Worth deluge a disaster, freeing up state resources

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
abc7amarillo.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc7amarillo.com

Abbott, O'Rouke talk school safety after Robb Elementary mass shooting

Ahead of the November election, we spoke with both Governor Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke about prioritizing student and teacher safety. Since the Robb Elementary mass shooting that killed 21, including 19 children, school safety has been top of mind for many. We spoke with Governor Abbott in...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Virginia likely to adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia will likely adopt California's plan to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035 in what the states say is an attempt to fight climate change. According to multiple reports, Virginia will follow California because the state’s former governor, Ralph Northam, a Democrat, signed legislation in 2021 that is tied to California’s emissions regulations.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Heavy rain, scattered thunderstorms likely today

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Isolated thunderstorms continue to meander through the Texas Panhandle this morning (interactive radar). This may force a few to take the rain jacket out the door to work and school but would be a good idea for all of us as another round is anticipated this afternoon which will likely be more widespread than what is being observed this morning.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy