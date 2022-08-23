Read full article on original website
Teen from Luzerne County charged as an adult in death of young teenager
LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A 17-year-old Luzerne County teen has been charged as an adult in the death of a 17-year-old girl early this morning. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to a home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township, Luzerne County around 5:05 a.m. Inside they found...
Body cam footage released after accused alleges racial profiling
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre has just released police body camera footage from a traffic stop, that has one Luzerne County woman accusing a city police officer of inappropriate conduct. Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski said the officer racially profiled her at a traffic stop, but police said...
Emily Gross sentenced for role in State Trooper's murder
MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Today represented the conclusion of the 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross for giving Daniel Autenrieth her 9mm Caliber Taurus Millenium semi-automatic handgun. She left the weapon with Autenrieth despite a protection from abuse order prohibiting him from having any firearms. The protection from abuse order...
