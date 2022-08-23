ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Body cam footage released after accused alleges racial profiling

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre has just released police body camera footage from a traffic stop, that has one Luzerne County woman accusing a city police officer of inappropriate conduct. Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski said the officer racially profiled her at a traffic stop, but police said...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
local21news.com

Emily Gross sentenced for role in State Trooper's murder

MONROE CO., (WOLF) — Today represented the conclusion of the 13-year prosecution of Emily Gross for giving Daniel Autenrieth her 9mm Caliber Taurus Millenium semi-automatic handgun. She left the weapon with Autenrieth despite a protection from abuse order prohibiting him from having any firearms. The protection from abuse order...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy