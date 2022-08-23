Read full article on original website
US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday. The filing from...
Pachama CEO talks holding carbon emitters accountable
Diego Saez Gil co-founded climate technology startup Pachama in 2018 at a time when big corporations in Silicon Valley and elsewhere were looking for ways to offset their carbon emissions through forest conservation. Saez Gil grew up near the Yungas forest region of northwest Argentina. His longtime interest in South...
Artemis I launch scrubbed as engine problem defies fast fix
NASA was forced to scrub the much-anticipated first flight of its Space Launch System rocket early Monday after a series of problems with the rocket and the fueling procedures prevented it from lifting off. The space agency had been planning to launch the massive rocket and the Orion spacecraft, without...
52 million tickets sold for ultra-cheap travel in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — About 52 million tickets allowing people to use local public transportation across Germany for just nine euros (dollars) per month were sold over the summer, a group representing transit companies said Monday, days before the project ends and amid widespread calls for some kind of successor.
What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources Board, would require all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California to be zero emissions by 2035.
