Bucs Released Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday Morning
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation on Thursday. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. On top of his injury issues, Grayson got the boot in order to free up a spot...
thecomeback.com
New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady expected to start in Buccaneers' preseason finale
Not only did Tom Brady return to practice this week, he'll also be back on the playing field. Brady is expected to start in the Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. It will be Brady's first game action since the Bucs' playoff loss to the Rams last season.
Look: Bucs Wide Receiver Reacts To Getting Released
On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. The 28-year-old wideout took to Twitter to react to this roster move. "Appreciate all the love! Love you guys!" he wrote. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two...
