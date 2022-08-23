ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bucs Released Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday Morning

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation on Thursday. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions. On top of his injury issues, Grayson got the boot in order to free up a spot...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Tom Brady expected to start in Buccaneers' preseason finale

Not only did Tom Brady return to practice this week, he'll also be back on the playing field. Brady is expected to start in the Buccaneers' preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday, head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday. It will be Brady's first game action since the Bucs' playoff loss to the Rams last season.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Bucs Wide Receiver Reacts To Getting Released

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived veteran wide receiver Cyril Grayson with an injury designation. The 28-year-old wideout took to Twitter to react to this roster move. "Appreciate all the love! Love you guys!" he wrote. As a reserve wideout option in 2021, Grayson logged 212 yards and two...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
NBC Sports

Perry: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense party in Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Patriots finished their joint practices with the Raiders with an exclamation point, courtesy of Mac Jones and Hunter Henry. At the tail end of their two-minute drill, with four seconds on the clock and the Patriots down five points, Jones took a snap from the nine-yard line and surveyed his options. He eventually settled on Henry, ripping a strike over the middle of the field to the big tight end. After a leaping grab, Henry popped off the turf and threw down a thunderous spike before being mobbed by his teammates.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy