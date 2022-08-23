Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Kyle Busch makes ‘announcement’ at Daytona
Kyle Busch made an “announcement” at Daytona International Speedway, though it wasn’t exactly what NASCAR fans were hoping for. When fans got ahold of the NASCAR Press Pass schedule for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season-ending Coke Zero Sugar 400, the fact that Kyle Busch’s name was listed at 4:00 p.m. ET immediately translated to speculation that he would have something to announce.
Rookie Zilisch powers to third MX-5 Cup win of 2022 at VIR
Rookie standout Connor Zilisch (No. 72 Hixon Motor Sports) earned his third Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires victory of the season in Sunday’s race at VIRginia International Raceway. After a race-long battle with defending champion Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) and defending rookie of the year Sam Paley (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing), Zilisch beat Wagner to the finish line by 0.5s.
Clements scores Daytona upset in wild NASCAR Xfinity race
Friday night’s bizarre, attrition-filled, and rain-delayed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway produced an appropriately unexpected outcome when Jeremy Clements took the checkered flag under caution at the end of the third attempt at overtime. Clements’ victory in the Wawa 250, a race that started roughly three...
53rd Polaris Crandon World Championships: The best value in American motorsports?
Reflecting a highly cooperative effort by a diverse group of race series, corporate partners and off-road competitors from America, Mexico and Canada, Crandon International Raceway has released the most action-packed schedule in the 53-year history of the Polaris Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races. Offering four days of on-track action, an...
Hawksworth, Read fastest in second IMSA practice at VIR
The final minutes of the second practice session of an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekend are usually a flurry of teams throwing sticker tires on the cars for qualifying simulations and quickly changing fast laps. Saturday morning, the Vasser Sullivan Lexus team threw down early, though. Jack Hawksworth set a time of 1m43.984s in the No. 14 RC F GT3 to lead GTD PRO and overall, an average lap speed of 113.21mph around the 3.27-mile, 17-turn VIRginia International Raceway, in preparation for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR.
Verstappen and Leclerc among six taking grid penalties in Belgium
Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc are among six drivers to get large grid penalties at the Belgian Grand Prix for power unit and gearbox components. On the return from the mid-season break, multiple teams have opted to take grid drops at Spa-Francorchamps as it is a track where you can traditionally overtake. The top two in the championship will both start at the back of the grid as a result of picking up more than 20 positions of penalties, with Verstappen taking a new internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K.
Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro
Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.
DeFrancesco set to return with Andretti Autosport in 2023
Devlin DeFrancesco’s seat at Andretti Autosport is safe for 2023. Signed to a two-year deal, the Canadian rookie’s hold on the No. 29 Honda was called into question when outreaches to more experienced drivers with offers to step into the car next season recently came to light. Both sides are known to have looked at other opportunities that would have ended their relationship after the season finale in September, but as of this week, RACER understands those efforts have been mutually halted.
Reddick blocks for RCR Daytona win: 'I wasn't going to pass him'
Tyler Reddick wasn’t going to win Sunday’s race at Daytona International Speedway because he had no interest in trying to do so in his No. 8 Chevrolet. He finished second and didn’t hide that he became a company man for Richard Childress Racing as soon as he got behind teammate Austin Dillon’s No. 3 car in the final two laps of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Once he did find Dillon’s bumper, Reddick became a buffer to a hungry pack of drivers and helped make sure both Childress cars were in the playoffs.
Crandon International Raceway set for return of second annual Continental Tire Class 11 VW World Championship
With the biggest race weekend in its 53-year history ready to invade the tiny Midwest town of Crandon, Wisconsin, the historic off-road raceway has announced the return of a new fan favorite. Thanks to the support of Continental Tire, Gravel Kings, Rugged Radio and Mobelwagen wheels, the second annual Crandon Class 11 World Championships will again be a reality on the traditional Labor Day weekend Crandon schedule.
Blaney in the Cup playoffs after miraculous drive at Daytona
Ryan Blaney is going home from Daytona International Speedway to crack open a beer and decompress after miraculously claiming the final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Driving a car damaged on seemingly every corner and being held together with tape and hope, Blaney finished 15th in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. It was enough to stay ahead of Martin Truex Jr. on points (by a slim margin of three) as Austin Dillon won his way into the postseason.
Pfaff, Winward victorious in IMSA GT Challenge at VIR
The lone yellow in the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway, the penultimate round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, came at almost exactly halfway into the 2h40m race, shaking up strategy and throwing a wrench into the best-laid plans. Some that had started to look at alternative strategies were hurt, while others going on a more routine pit stop pattern found themselves benefitting. At the end, it wasn’t necessarily the cars that had shown the most speed throughout the weekend taking victory, with Pfaff Motorsports taking the GTD PRO and overall victory — its fifth of the season — and all but sealing the championship.
Verstappen admits Red Bull performance at Spa was unimaginable
Max Verstappen says he couldn’t imagine such a dominant weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix after winning easily from 14th on the grid at Spa-Francorchamps. Red Bull fitted a new power unit in Verstappen’s car earlier in the weekend so the championship leader knew he would start at the back of the grid, but he duly set the fastest time in qualifying by over 0.6s. Starting 14th due to other penalties, Verstappen was in the lead as early as lap 12 and overtook Carlos Sainz after his first pit stop to pull away and win by over 18 seconds.
Rain-soaked 'Big One' red-flags Coke Zero Sugar 400
It was definitely raining in Turns 1 and 2 at Daytona International Speedway, but it’s a matter of whom you ask as to when the rain began and if a multi-car crash could have been avoided. “I just don’t get it,” Justin Haley said. “My spotter said it was...
De Phillippi, Skeen top time charts in first IMSA practice at VIR
Connor De Phillippi and Mike Skeen were the quickest drivers in the opening session for the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT classes. De Phillippi topped GTD PRO and overall, with a 1m45.196s lap in the No.25 BMW M Team RLL M4 GT3. Skeen...
Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout
Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon. Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.
Hamilton can't wait to be rid of 2022 Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton says he can’t wait to get rid of the 2022 Mercedes after qualifying 1.8s behind Max Verstappen at the Belgian Grand Prix. Verstappen already had a grid penalty that sees him start a long way down the order, but he duly posted the fastest lap of qualifying by over 0.6s ahead of Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez. One race on from George Russell’s pole position in Hungary, Mercedes had hopes of being close to the top two teams but Hamilton was the lead driver and will start fourth behind Fernando Alonso.
Alpine not 'let down' by Alonso's move to Aston Martin - Szafnauer
Team principal Otmar Szafnauer says Alpine doesn’t feel let down by Fernando Alonso despite him leaving for Aston Martin with little warning. Alonso had been in negotiations about a new deal at Alpine but wanted a longer contract than the initial one year on offer, and had not agreed terms with his existing team when leaving the Hungarian Grand Prix before the summer break. The following morning he was confirmed as an Aston Martin driver on a multi-year deal but Szafnauer says it was the Spaniard’s prerogative to look for the best terms he could get.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 postponed to 10 a.m. ET Sunday due to rain
The NASCAR Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to 10 a.m. ET Sunday because of inclement weather. CNBC will broadcast the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Severe storms moved into the area after 2 p.m. ET Saturday and continue to drench the speedway. All attempts at...
Power leads incident-riddled Portland IndyCar test
Championship leader Will Power led Friday’s private test at Portland International Raceway as nine drivers prepared for the NTT IndyCar Series’ penultimate round on September 4 at PIR. Power was followed by Colton Herta, Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, with Scott McLaughlin completing the top five. The long day...
