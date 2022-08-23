The lone yellow in the Michelin GT Challenge at Virginia International Raceway, the penultimate round of the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season, came at almost exactly halfway into the 2h40m race, shaking up strategy and throwing a wrench into the best-laid plans. Some that had started to look at alternative strategies were hurt, while others going on a more routine pit stop pattern found themselves benefitting. At the end, it wasn’t necessarily the cars that had shown the most speed throughout the weekend taking victory, with Pfaff Motorsports taking the GTD PRO and overall victory — its fifth of the season — and all but sealing the championship.

