Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
MilitaryTimes

Will Pentagon whistleblower Yevgeny Vindman retire as a colonel?

Supporters of Army Col. Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman are pushing for the White House to allow the Pentagon whistleblower to retire at his current rank when he leaves the service Wednesday, properly recognizing the unfair treatment he received in recent years. Vindman — the brother Alexander Vindman, a key...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

New book on Mullah Omar and the Taliban offers hard lessons for the US

On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the focus is rightfully on the chaotic and deadly evacuation of refugees, allies, and Westerners that swamped Kabul International Airport last summer. But after reflecting on the Afghans left behind to live under the Taliban, the 10 civilians the U.S....
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump’s niece Mary reacts to revelations about Mar-a-Lago FBI affidavit: ‘This should be enough, yes?’

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.The redacted search warrant was used by Federal investigators to convince Judge Bruce Reinhart to authorise the search of the estate earlier this month and was released on Friday.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White...
POTUS
MilitaryTimes

Two Navy ships transit Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — The U.S. Navy sailed two warships through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. The guided missile cruisers Antietam and...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Biden commemorates ‘heroes’ killed 1 year ago in Kabul airport attack

President Joe Biden on Friday marked the one-year anniversary of the Afghanistan terrorist attack that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers, vowing to “continue to hunt down terrorists who seek to harm the United States” even without an American military presence in country anymore. But Republican lawmakers said the somber...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric storm palace; curfew called

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric stormed Iraq’s government palace on Monday shortly after he announced he was withdrawing from politics, further deepening an unprecedented political crisis. Muqtada al-Sadr’s followers stormed the Republican Palace, a key meeting place for Iraqi heads of state and foreign dignitaries, for the first time. On July 30, they stormed the parliament building to deter al-Sadr’s rivals from forming a government. Iraq’s military swiftly announced a city-wide curfew for civilians and vehicles on Monday to quell rising tensions and the possibility of clashes. Al-Sadr’s protesters filled lavish waiting rooms in the palace and chanted slogans in support of the cleric.
MIDDLE EAST
MilitaryTimes

Former Marine officials, experts praise Force Design 2030

The future makeup of the Marine Corps was at the center of discussion during an online event hosted by the Brookings Institution Friday morning. A panel of experts and former troops examined the Marine Corps’ Force Design 2030 initiative, the service’s plan to downsize and restructure its force. Among them was retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Amy McGrath, the first woman in the Marine Corps to fly a combat mission in an F/A-18.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Report: US Coast Guard ship denied port call in Solomons

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter conducting patrols as part of an international mission to prevent illegal fishing was recently unable to get clearance for a scheduled port call in the Solomon Islands, according to reports, an incident that comes amid growing concerns of Chinese influence on the Pacific nation.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Underdeveloped brain led to 2006 bank heist, jailed ex-Ranger claims

Former U.S. Army Ranger Luke Sommer has spent the past 15 years in Florida’s Coleman II maximum-security federal prison. The dual U.S.-Canadian citizen was sentenced to 24 years in 2008 for orchestrating a 2006 bank heist in Tacoma, Washington, in which Sommer, two other Rangers and two Canadian nationals stormed the building with rifles, body armor, and grenades, before making off with $54,011 just two-and-a-half minutes after entering the bank.
TACOMA, WA

