ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

The Valerie Fund Walk and 5k Run returns Sept. 17

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hy0ZM_0hSJSrMg00

The Valerie Fund Walk and Run returns 00:30

VERONA, N.J. - When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it impacts the whole family. The Valerie Fund makes sure families get treated with the most comprehensive care, close to home.

The Valerie Fund relies on the dollars raised at their annual walk/run to help the children who live in our community. The Walk and 5K Run will support The Valerie Fund's mission to provide comprehensive health care for children with cancer and blood disorders. Every step you walk or run and every dollar you raise helps at The Valerie Fund Centers. Patients receive far more than treatment for their physical illnesses. The Valerie Fund's philosophy is that to truly heal the children with whose care we are entrusted, we must treat them emotionally, socially, and developmentally, as well as medically.

Join John Elliott and Vanessa Murdock at this year's Walk/Run in Verona, New Jersey!

For more information, CLICK HERE .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

New York Blood Center aims for donation record on Global Blood Heroes Day

NEW YORK -- Saturday marks Global Blood Heroes Day and the New York Blood Center is hoping to celebrate with a new world record for donations. It's part of a worldwide effort to rally 50,000 blood donors in 20 countries to help reach the goal. Five thousand people across the U.S. would need to give blood. All donations Saturday at New York Blood Center sites will count toward the record attempt. Earlier in the month, the center declared a blood emergency in New York City due to a drop in donations. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn back-to-school bash offers free services

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn hosted a back-to-school bash Saturday.Community groups teamed up and staged the event downtown at the Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza.Kids were able to have fun at a bouncy house while parents could take advantage of booths set up to provide wellness check-ins with doctors, dental screenings and backpack giveaways.Local leaders say with money so tight, these free services help."That's why we're here to fill in those gaps. Where they can't, we meet them halfway, we meet them where they are. It's important to support families. As a former educator, I know how tough it is. So we're here today in community, supporting community," New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said.Kids were also able to get their faces painted and get free haircuts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

School supplies donated to help Ukrainian refugees in N.J.

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- The back-to-school season can be a stressful time of year, and that's especially true for countless Ukrainian families who are starting over in a brand new place.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, a group in Bergen County is trying to lighten the load.At St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Ridgewood, an army of volunteers, many of them in high school, spent the day stuffing backpacks with essentials.The supplies were donated by people near and far. Precious time as the summer winds down was also given for free."I think it's our duty, as people, to be compassionate for one another,"...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, NJ
Verona, NJ
Society
CBS New York

2 firefighters injured battling blaze at Bronx church

NEW YORK -- A fire at a church in the Bronx sent two firefighters to the hospital.The flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a one-story church on Washington Avenue near East Tremont Avenue.Firefighters got the fire under control in less than an hour.The extent of the two firefighters' injuries is unknown.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Ida: One Year Later, tonight on CBS2 News at 5

NEW YORK -- A year after the remnants of Hurricane Ida struck our area, we're checking in with those who were hit hard by the catastrophic storm. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis sat down with a family whose basement apartment flooded in East Elmhurst, Queens. They described the experience as a nightmare. "It was really traumatizing, really. All the water came in," their son told DeAngelis. "Did you lose everything?" she asked. "Yes, everything... We just let it flood, because we couldn't stop it. It was just way too powerful."Tonight on CBS2 News at 5, this family and others take us on their road to recovery. We also sat down with local leaders to find out what's being done to prevent something like this from happening again. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Long Island couple adopts beagle rescued from animal testing lab

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- A Long Island nurse says she is treasuring the opportunity of a lifetime to rescue a dog from terrible circumstances. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to this charming puppy being welcomed into the Long Beach community. A 9-week-old adopted beagle named Mandu is holding court. "I was actually walking Mandu on our morning walk and a bunch of our neighbors were talking about Meghan and Harry rescuing a puppy from the Envigo lab and we were all kind of giggling because so is Mandu," said dog owner Leigh Cohen Martz. Mandu, like the Duchess of Sussex's and Prince Harry's newest adoptee Mamma...
LONG BEACH, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Gunfire strikes vehicle near St. Patrick's Cathedral

NEW YORK -- Gunfire rang out right outside St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan on Sunday night.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported, just a few blocks from St. Patrick's on West 53rd Street is where police tracked down a vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting. The driver's side window of the red car was shattered and the vehicle was parked right outside of the Museum of Modern Art.Police closed off West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues after a shot was fired just before 6 p.m. The NYPD said two groups of individuals got into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#The Walk#Charity#The Valerie Fund Walk#The Valerie Fund#The Valerie Fund Centers
CBS New York

Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures

NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

1 killed, 4 hurt in Coney Island boardwalk shooting

NEW YORK -- Gunfire erupted on the Coney Island boardwalk, leaving one person dead and four more people hurt. It's the second shooting to injure at least five people on the boardwalk this summer. The first happened in July, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday. The popular swimming destination tuned into a grisly murder scene as police with flashlights walked up and down the boardwalk looking for clues.Many people enjoying a relaxing weekend near the beach mistook the shooting for a celebration. "Fridays they have fireworks in Coney Island. I thought maybe there's some private fireworks happening. It was like seven shots, one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man climbs into Paterson yard, steals teen's mountain bike

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson teenager is devastated after working to save money for a bike only to have it stolen.Fifteen-year-old Vitzie Salce spent the last two years designing and selling arts and crafts. Bags go for $10, keychains for $4.The money saved went towards buying a used mountain bike to ride to the park with her family."I've been selling to neighbors and friends at school and wherever at my father's baseball field," Vitzie told CBS2's Christina Fan.Vitzie is on the autism spectrum, but her mother, Raquel Amador, says the high schooler is more than aware she has to work hard for...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect robs man in wheelchair on Staten Island bus

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a suspect caught on video robbing a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair, according to the NYPD. Video shows the suspect approached the man from behind on board a bus on Staten Island. The suspect took $250 cash from the man's shirt pocket, police said. It happened back on August 13 when the bus stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in the Randall Manor section. The man in the wheelchair was not hurt. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS New York

Mom grazed by stray bullet while out with kids in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A mother was grazed by a stray bullet as she walked with her two young children in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.The brazen drive-by shooting was caught on video Friday evening.Police say two men in a white BMW opened fire on East 171st Street, aiming for two men who ran off.A bullet grazed the 27-year-old mother on the cheek. She refused medical attention.Her children, ages 4 and 6 months, weren't hurt.Police are looking for the shooters.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Tenant injured after falling through floor of Bronx apartment building

NEW YORK -- A woman is recovering after falling through the floor in the bathroom of her Bronx apartment building and landing in the basement.It was an accident tenants say could very well have happened to them. CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more from the Highbridge section of the borough.The woman was responsive as she was loaded into the back of an ambulance, which was a good sign. Neighbors said her husband jumped down right behind her to make sure she was okay. Many tenants said they're concerned. In fact, many told Rincon their homes feel unsafe. "I feel afraid...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3 cases of West Nile virus reported in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey health officials are reporting the state's first cases of West Nile virus this year.Officials say three men tested positive this month in Bergen, Morris and Ocean counties. All three were hospitalized. Two have since returned home and are recovering, while one remains in the hospital.The state is urging residents to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne virus. They advise using EPA-registered insect repellent and removing any standing water in yards.Health officials say in many cases, those infected have no symptoms or mild to moderate symptoms. There is no specific treatment for the virus.Last year, 36 people in New Jersey tested positive for West Nile virus.For more information, click here.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Man touched teen, offered her $20 to "spit on him"

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a teenager.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 inside an apartment building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing, Queens.Police say the man followed a 14-year-old girl into the building and got in an elevator with her.Once inside the elevator, the man allegedly asked the teenager if she was a model and if he could take her picture. Police say the man started taking pictures of her, then touched her inappropriately and took pictures under her skirt.The man also allegedly offer to pay the teenager $20 to "spit on him," police say.Police say the teenager then began yelling at the man and followed him out of the building. She was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

"Between the Lines" invites audiences to rewrite their story

NEW YORK -- The Off-Broadway musical "Between the Lines" is in its final weeks. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with cast members and the mother-daughter duo who wrote the book the show is based on. They say the performance is for anyone looking to flip their own script. In "Between the Lines," Delilah, played by Arielle Jacobs, finds her escape in her favorite book. "She doesn't feel like she fits in. Her parents just got separated, she's getting bullied at school, and so she really wants to escape," Jacobs told Gainer. As she reads, she connects with one of the characters, Prince Oliver, who comes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Meet "The Suprême," the latest pastry craze sweeping NYC

NEW YORK --  A croissant craze is sweeping New York City and has now gone viral on social media, too."The Suprême," from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery in NoHo, is an inch-and-a-half of flaky goodness filled with crème and topped with ganache and cookie crumbles.The chef says it's a three-day process to make."The look is very important. I think the most important thing as a chef is to make sure that after your first bite, second bite, that your experience of eating it lives up to that look," said Scott Cioe, Lafayette's executive pastry chef.They're in such high demand, customers can only buy one at a time.And they don't come cheap; they'll run you just over $8 each.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson mayor wants to end illegal dirt bike, ATV problems

PATERSON, N.J. -- Illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets are fueling frustrations in New Jersey.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, some New Jersey lawmakers are now trying to come up with better ways to crack down on the issue.Packs of ATVs and dirt bikes roaring onto packed streets are on the rise in Paterson."We see them often. They're kind of like everywhere," business owner Scottie Rodriguez said.In many cases caught on video, the riders are scaring other drivers and pedestrians, running stop signs and red lights.Residents like Rodriguez say the issue can be a serious safety concern."It could become a...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

MTA bus hits light pole in Midtown, 2 taken to hospital

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus slammed into a light pole in Midtown on Saturday.It happened on East 58th Street and Lexington Avenue.We're told the M-103 bus made a sharp turn and hit the pole, sending it crashing to the street.Police say a passenger in her 90s hit her head. She was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The bus driver was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy