Investigating the LA County Sheriff’s Department
Testimonies have uncovered more evidence of misconduct occurring inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Members of the department continued to testify before the Civilian Oversight Commission last week about alleged deputy gangs. “When a gang hurts people, kills people; That’s a gang, sir. And as far as whether...
Gascon hirings seek protection during ongoing DA union appeal hearings
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Members of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who are former deputy public defenders are asking a court for greater protection from threats they say they have received as witnesses during hearings on appeals by other prosecutors who maintain they were wrongfully passed over for promotions by the hirings of the transferees.
LA City Council votes to incentivize affordable housing in high-resource areas
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In an effort to create more affordable housing in higher resource neighborhoods, the Los Angeles City Council called Friday for preparation of an ordinance that would incentivize affordable housing projects in such areas. Only 14% of the affordable housing units permitted in the last decade...
Pico Rivera Street renamed for late mariachi Star Vicente Fernández
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (CNS) — A street leading into the Pico Rivera Sports Arena has been was renamed “Avenida Vicente Fernández” in honor of the late Mexican ranchera and mariachi singer who died last year at age 81 and who frequently performed at the venue. Friday’s...
6 wounded in Los Angeles bar shooting; 3 shot at Sikh temple
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in separate shootings at a bar in Los Angeles and a Sikh Temple in Stockton, authorities said. A man opened fire Sunday inside a crowded bar in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, wounding six people, including one who is in critical condition, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LAUSD teachers to boycott first of four scheduled ‘optional’ instructional days
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The union representing Los Angeles Unified School District teachers announced Friday that its members have voted to boycott the first of four “optional” instruction days that were added to the LAUSD’s academic calendar this year without union negotiations. “The district chose to...
Rancho Palos Verdes Man struck, killed by Huntington Beach police officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation is continuing Sunday into the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Sunset Beach by a Huntington Beach police officer in a service vehicle who was responding to a radio call. The pedestrian was identified as 45-year-old Derrick Deon...
LA County sees rise in COVID hospitalizations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 62 to 889, with 102 in intensive care, up one from the previous day, according to the latest state data released Saturday. The county's hospitalization figures have varied dramatically in recent days, dropping...
LA County reports 20 more COVID deaths; hospitalizations up slightly
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Another 20 COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Los Angeles County Friday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals ticked up slightly. The 20 new deaths lifted the county’s cumulative virus-related death toll to 33,096, according to the county Department of Public Health.
Cornhole tournament claims to be the world’s largest
VENTURA, Calif. — John Karayan picked up the sport back in the early 1990s, before it cornhole was even a competitive “sport.” It was a pastime that many people played at backyard parties while holding a beer in one hand and the requisite “corn bag” in the other.
