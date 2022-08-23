ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

CBS Boston

Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash

CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
CHELSEA, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Serious Crash on Route 30

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Route 30 tonight, August 27, around 10. The 2-vehicle crash is at the intersection of Cochituate Road and Burr Street. Multiple ambulances have been requested, per the scanner. SOURCE will update we have more...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck, killed by car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
EVERETT, MA
Framingham, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Framingham, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Woman Arrested for Drinking in Her Car, Mopeds Stolen, Several Cars Broken Into

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police investigating fatal crash in Revere

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
REVERE, MA
Caught in Southie

Death Investigation in South Boston

Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON, MA
msn.com

Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In Littleton: NH State Police Roundup

CONCORD, NH — An employee at a New Hampshire amusement park was injured on Saturday after falling off the platform of a roller coaster while it was in motion. The New Hampshire Department of Safety was contacted by Santa’s Village in Jefferson on Saturday after the employee, a man in his 50s, fell and suffered serious injuries.
LITTLETON, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief place on administrative leave, investigation underway

HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter is currently on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, the department announced. The Hopkinton police put out a release Saturday, but did not indicate a reason for why Deputy Chief Porter was placed on leave. The release states that Porter was notified he was being placed on leave Thursday.
HOPKINTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man pulled from burning car on Everett Turnpike in NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash. 
MERRIMACK, NH
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities

Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested on multiple drug and firearm charges after police reportedly locate ghost gun

A Massachusetts man has been arrested on multiple charges after officers reportedly seize a ghost gun. According to Rhode Island State Polce, Thursday morning just after 2:00 a.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks arrested 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj of Medford, Massachusetts for Possession of a Ghost Gun, Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-II Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Firearm when Committing a Crime of Violence, Possession of Marijuana – More than One Ounce – 1st Offense.
MEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
BOSTON, MA
