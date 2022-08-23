Read full article on original website
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police made an arrest on Friday, August 26 after a man broke into an apartment and stole tools, watches and clothing. Police were called to Irving Street at 5:15 a.m. for a breaking & entering. At 5:59 a.m. Police arrested Matthew Spear, 38, with no known...
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Route 30 tonight, August 27, around 10. The 2-vehicle crash is at the intersection of Cochituate Road and Burr Street. Multiple ambulances have been requested, per the scanner. SOURCE will update we have more...
EVERETT, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett early Saturday morning, authorities said. Troopers responding to reports of crash involving a pedestrian on Route 16 westbound at Vine Street shortly before 2 a.m. found a man in the road who had been hit by a 2001 Toyota Camry, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. The incidents took place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 14. Aug. 11 7:42 a.m.: Two employees at Dunkin’ Donuts at 640 Arsenal St. got into an argument, which escalated got into a minor physical altercation. Police were called. While speaking with the employees officers discovered one of the employees had an outstanding warrant. Semha Musa, 35, of Boston, was arrested on the warrant from Waltham District Court for false fire alarm and disturbing the peace. Both employees were advised that they could seek a complaint about the incident at Waltham District Court.
The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lynn man in Revere Sunday morning. According to MSP, Revere emergency crews responded to North Shore Road at approximately 8:00 a.m. after reports of a car colliding into a light pole. First-responders performed life-saving measures on...
SUDBURY – Sudbury Police announced they are looking for a Sudbury resident, “Sheila, 58, who was last seen on Landham Road walking northbound towards Boston Post Road (Route 20) in the area of Coolidge Lane at approximately 2:30 p.m.”. She has Alzheimer’s Disease with substantial short term memory...
FRAMINGHAM – A thief smashed a vehicle window yesterday, August 24, at the parking lot for Jack’s Abby, according to police. The theft was reported to police around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Clinton Street. “The vehicle window was broken and a purse and credit cards were taken,”...
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Louis H. Metaxas, Who Died in the Line of Duty on this Day 33 Years Ago: On Sunday, August 27, 1989, Officer Louis H. Metaxas died after falling from a rooftop while searching for a burglary suspect in the area of 55 Old Colony Avenue in South Boston.
Mass Live is reporting that a dead body was found in South Boston late Friday. BPD found the person’s body in the area of 23 Drydock Ave. around 10 p.m. on Friday. Police did not immediately release any further details about the person’s death. It’s still an active investigation.
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
CONCORD, NH — An employee at a New Hampshire amusement park was injured on Saturday after falling off the platform of a roller coaster while it was in motion. The New Hampshire Department of Safety was contacted by Santa’s Village in Jefferson on Saturday after the employee, a man in his 50s, fell and suffered serious injuries.
A man shot in Dorchester on Saturday has died, according to Boston Police. The man, whose identity has been withheld, was shot near 970 Blue Hill Avenue in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday and found a man...
HOPKINTON, Mass. — Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief John Porter is currently on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, the department announced. The Hopkinton police put out a release Saturday, but did not indicate a reason for why Deputy Chief Porter was placed on leave. The release states that Porter was notified he was being placed on leave Thursday.
MERRIMACK, N.H. – Good Samaritans pulled a man from a car that was engulfed in flames following a single-car crash on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire.It happened around 9 p.m. on the southbound side of the road in Merrimack. New Hampshire State Police arrived and found the 2013 Nissan GTR was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames. The driver had been pulled from his burning vehicle by other drivers who were in the area at the time of the crash. The vehicle, driven by a 39-year-old Nashua man, was the only car involved. State Police said the driver was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, then flown to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with life-threatening injuries.Traffic was impacted following the crash for about two hours.Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
A Massachusetts man has been arrested on multiple charges after officers reportedly seize a ghost gun. According to Rhode Island State Polce, Thursday morning just after 2:00 a.m., Troopers from the Scituate Barracks arrested 20-year-old Gentrit Millanaj of Medford, Massachusetts for Possession of a Ghost Gun, Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-II Controlled Substance (Marijuana), Possession with intent to Deliver Schedule I-V Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession of a Firearm when Committing a Crime of Violence, Possession of Marijuana – More than One Ounce – 1st Offense.
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
IFRAMINGHAM – Gratis Healthcare is offering free back-to-school physicals on Monday, August 29. Schedule appointments from 4 to 7 p.m. at Daniel’s Table at 10 Pearl Street in Framingham. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters also available. To sign up click here.
FRAMINGHAM – I’m a parent to multiple former Brophy back-path walkers and a resident of Berkeley Road. I learned a week before school starts that the walking path that Brophy students and their families have used for decades will now be used for cars departing Brophy as well as the walkers.
