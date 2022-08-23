Read full article on original website
Awards Presented at Chautauqua County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner
Several awards of note were presented at the 5th annual Chautauqua County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner held this week at the Grandview of Ellington. The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District gave its Agricultural Environmental Management Award to Dunnewold Farms of French Creek. The farm has been innovative in its conservation practices dealing with runoff, nutrient management, and erosion control. Eric Dunnewold accepted the award...
National Comedy Center Featured on Top Family Destination List by U.S. News & World Report
The National Comedy Center in Jamestown was recently named on U.S. News & World Report's list of "Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways in the U.S." and a top destination to explore for "memory-making vacations with loved ones." The publication states that its top 25 list of locations guarantees "enriching activities for all ages and will inspire your family to enjoy some quality time together," with these destinations welcoming families "with special experiences, affordable lodging and sophisticated dining and entertainment."
Jamestown Officials Review Proposed Sites for Splash Pads
City of Jamestown officials met Friday with consultants on building splash pads at two sites in the city. The locations are Allen Park on the city's south side and Jackson-Taylor Park on Washington Street. The city is aiming for a 2023 opening date, with Mayor Eddie Sundquist's administration expecting to bring a full design and cost-out to City Council for approval this fall.
Clymer man charged with insurance fraud
A Clymer man has been charged with insurance fraud in the 3rd degree and attempted grand larceny in the 3rd degree after an investigation by the New York State Police. Troopers from SP Jamestown received word from the State Department of Financial Services that 23-year-old Colt Miller had reported a car crash in January of 2022, but their investigation revealed that Miller had already been paid over $3,000 by his insurance company, and that accident actually occurred in November of 2021. Miller turned himself into SP Jamestown on Thursday where he was processed. He was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in French Creek Town Court in September.
WNY P-TECH Students Visit Peek'n Peak for Summer Bridge
New and returning students to the Western New York P-TECH Academy in Dunkirk recently "elevated" their experience in the program by attending Summer Bridge. As part of the week-long, team-building and get-to-know-you activity, students were treated to a trip to Peek'n Peak in Findley Lake. 47 students from 10 area school districts in grades 9-12 attended Summer Bridge. They spent hours on the Aerial Adventure Course and on the Peek'n Putt greens, getting to know each other in a fun and informal setting.
Chautauqua Institution's Summer Season Ends Sunday
Chautauqua Institution's 2022 summer season will come to an end on Sunday with the ceremonial three taps of the gavel. Chautauqua spokesperson Vanessa Weinert says it marks a time of reflection on everything the Institution has done over the past nine weeks. Weinert adds that there will be a lot to reflect on, including Chautauqua's first full season since 2019, plus the attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Amphitheater...
Fredonia Farm Festival Concludes Today with Grand Parade
A grand parade will highlight the third and final day of the 54th annual Fredonia Farm Festival on Sunday. The parade gets underway at 1:00 PM and will begin at the corner of Risley Street and Temple Street. Sharon Kaminski, who is chairing the parade for the first time, spoke with WDOE's Dan Palmer on Saturday. Kaminski says there will be 25 to 30 organizations participating in the event...
Two Injured After Glider Plane Crashes in Mayville
Two men were able to escape with non-life threatening injuries after a glider plane crashed Saturday afternoon in Mayville. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that the incident occurred in the area of North Erie Street near Chautauqua Lake Central School at about 1:30 PM. Further investigation found that the pilot, 56-year-old Galo Grijalva of Lakewood and his passenger, 60-year-old Douglas Sillart of Derby, were trying to land the glider in an empty field when they struck some nearby trees. Both men were able to self-extricate, and they were treated at the scene by medical personnel for their injuries. The Mayville and Chautauqua fire departments, along with Chautauqua County EMS and State Police, assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the FAA.
Mansfield: Local School Districts Scrambling to Fill Teaching Positions
With the start of the new school year less than two weeks away, many school districts are still scrambling to fill teaching positions. Dunkirk City School Superintendent Mike Mansfield spoke about the issue during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program earlier this week. Mansfield says there are some subject areas that are harder to fill than others, although his district has been fortunate in that regard...
SUNY Fredonia Choirs to Perform in London in July 2023
Students in three of SUNY Fredonia's singing ensembles will embark on a week-long tour across the pond next summer. A total of 65 students who sing in the Chamber Choir, College Choir and Camerata will travel to London in July 2023 and have opportunities to sing in historic venues. The choir will sing strictly American music, such as folk songs, spirituals and hymns, at three concerts and one recital. School of Music Associate Professor Vernon Huff says it has been two decades since a Fredonia singing ensemble went on such an ambitious tour. He says, "We presented this tour to them last semester as a possibility, and they were thrilled." Huff worked with Assistant Professor Adam Luebke to develop the tour. Visits to many of London's most revered tourist attractions, such as Windsor Castle, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and the Tower of London are also on the itinerary of the students, who will be joined by a total of 30 School of Music faculty and alumni.
CCHS Gala to Feature an Evening with the Lincolns
An Evening with the Lincolns, featuring portrayals of President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln, is the theme of the annual fundraising gala sponsored by the Chautauqua County Historical Society (CCHS) at McClurg Museum in Westfield on Saturday, September 10th. The Lincolns are portrayed by Ron and Tina Carley of Westland, Michigan. Carley has appeared as President Lincoln at history-related events and in classrooms.
