Students in three of SUNY Fredonia's singing ensembles will embark on a week-long tour across the pond next summer. A total of 65 students who sing in the Chamber Choir, College Choir and Camerata will travel to London in July 2023 and have opportunities to sing in historic venues. The choir will sing strictly American music, such as folk songs, spirituals and hymns, at three concerts and one recital. School of Music Associate Professor Vernon Huff says it has been two decades since a Fredonia singing ensemble went on such an ambitious tour. He says, "We presented this tour to them last semester as a possibility, and they were thrilled." Huff worked with Assistant Professor Adam Luebke to develop the tour. Visits to many of London's most revered tourist attractions, such as Windsor Castle, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben and the Tower of London are also on the itinerary of the students, who will be joined by a total of 30 School of Music faculty and alumni.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO