NIH Director's Blog
Scientists map genome regions that regulate speed of brain aging
Scientists have identified regions of the human genome that regulate the speed of brain aging, according to an NIA-funded study published in Nature Neuroscience. The 15 genomic loci, which are specific locations on the chromosome (similar to a GPS address), either accelerate or slow down brain aging. This finding could help identify future drug targets for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, among other conditions.
Novel blood test helps evaluate severity in pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare lung disease
Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have found that a novel blood test can be used to easily evaluate disease severity in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and predict survivability. PAH is a rare, life-threatening condition that causes unexplained high blood pressure in the lungs. In early clinical studies, the researchers showed the test to significantly improve upon conventional tests, some of which use invasive tools.
10 Myths About Aging
Many people make assumptions about aging, what it is like to grow “old”, and how older age will affect them. But as we are getting older, it is important to understand the positive aspects of aging. Research has shown that you can help preserve your health and mobility as you age by adopting or continuing healthy habits and lifestyle choices. Read on to learn about 10 common misconceptions related to aging and older adults.
Many types of leisure time activities may lower risk of death for older adults
Older adults who participate weekly in many different types of leisure time activities, such as walking for exercise, jogging, swimming laps, or playing tennis, may have a lower risk of death from any cause, as well as death from cardiovascular disease and cancer, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.
