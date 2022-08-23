Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon celebrates 3rd annual City Fest
There was a positive vibe in the air on Gramatan Avenue as people celebrated with live music.
Delivery drinks: New Jersey allows booze to be brought to your doorstep
State officials are announcing that delivery services like DoorDash and Instacart will now be allowed to deliver alcoholic beverages.
Authorities: 3 people hospitalized after they were found in Catskills lake
They say the three victims were in the water for at least 15 minutes before they were rescued.
Opening of new Mount Vernon charter school marks first for Lower Hudson Valley in a decade
A new charter school is opening its doors in Mount Vernon next week.
Temps near 90 today as humidity builds for start of workweek; chance for strong storms Tuesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says New Jersey will see heat and humidity build up for today before a chance of showers or storms late Tuesday.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Heavy rain, scattered storms possible today; damaging winds and flooding are concerns
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says today will see isolated and pop-up storms with torrential rains that could pose the risk of localized flooding in some areas.
