Michigan State

Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. Another story: Budding business opportunity could...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
Friday should be a great day to get outside

Today...get outside! The clouds are breaking. Much of the day will be sunny. The humidity is falling. A breeze from the north up to 20 miles per hour will be noticeable anywhere. Along the Great Lakes the gusts could be over 25 mph. It'll come from the north. Highs will average 72 degrees north of the bridge and 75 degrees across the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT

