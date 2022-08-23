Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police halt marijuana THC tests after lab problems
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan State Police crime lab has stopped screening blood samples for THC, the compound that gives marijuana users a high, after problems with testing, a spokeswoman said. County prosecutors were informed this week, Shanon Banner told The Associated Press. Another story: Budding business opportunity could...
UpNorthLive.com
Paying it off: Michigan legislation would give companies incentive to pay student loans
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the past week, there has been a lot of talk about student loan debt. The president made a long-awaited announcement Wednesday, a student loan forgiveness program he says will help 43 million people. It forgives $10,000 in federal student loans for those making less than...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer highlights how student debt forgiveness can help Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. - Friday, Gov. Whitmer highlighted how Michiganders could benefit from the recent announcement on student loan forgiveness. Officials say in addition to the $10,000 in forgiveness for those earning less than $125,000 and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients, there are other benefits Michiganders should be aware of, including an extension of the pause on payments for all borrowers through the end of the year, a new rule that could cut monthly payments in half, and enhanced eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.
UpNorthLive.com
Seeing a bobcat in Northern Michigan is more common than you think
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, a viewer sent us a video of a bobcat near her home in Williamsburg. On Friday, we talked to the woman who rehabilitated the cat, along with dozens of other animals. Another story: Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements. Jyl Gaskin...
UpNorthLive.com
Kalkaska County man arrested for murder; issued $5 million bond
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clearwater Township man has been arrested for homicide, according to the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office. James Watrous, 51, is currently in custody with a $5,000,000 cash/surety bond. At 11:09 p.m. on August 23, authorities received a 911 call from Watrous stating that he had...
UpNorthLive.com
Friday should be a great day to get outside
Today...get outside! The clouds are breaking. Much of the day will be sunny. The humidity is falling. A breeze from the north up to 20 miles per hour will be noticeable anywhere. Along the Great Lakes the gusts could be over 25 mph. It'll come from the north. Highs will average 72 degrees north of the bridge and 75 degrees across the northern Lower.
