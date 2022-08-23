Read full article on original website
Related
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
natureworldnews.com
Parasitic Genes Comprising over Half of Human DNA Being Monitored for Potential Disease Treatments
Biologists are monitoring "parasitic genes" in their quest for DNA parasites and hunt for potential disease treatments, according to a new study in the United States. The scientists claim the said entities are selfish in the sense that they act more as a parasite compared to a normal gene. However, the scientific team believes they could provide knowledge to fight against cancers and aging-related diseases.
beefmagazine.com
Preserving pastures and a legacy
BEEF always places their disclaimer at the bottom of these articles. This week I’ll just put it right up front that what I am about to write is purely my opinion, and will be a bit politically charged to some. I have written numerous times over the years about...
beefmagazine.com
ISU Armstrong Research Farm will host beef field day
Field peas and forages will headline a beef field day at the Iowa State University Armstrong Research Farm on Friday, Sept. 16. ISU extension beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk said the field day program is geared toward local beef producers with information on exploring alternative cropping systems, tips for managing calves, and insight into the 2023 beef market.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hmong farmers who feed the Twin Cities’ farmers markets
This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Shortly after arriving in Minnesota in 1995, William Thao's Hmong parents began farming their new home land just like many Hmong refugees do. While the soil and climate are different from the hills and mountains of Laos and Thailand that they're used to, Thao's parents brought and adapted their traditional subsistence and small-scale agriculture practices to the state, growing lilies and peonies alongside vegetables like Brussels sprouts, corn, asparagus and tomatoes. The larger Hmong immigrant community that they're a part of has introduced Minnesotans to treats like bitter melon and various Thai chili peppers.
contagionlive.com
Tuberculosis Outbreak in US Traced to Bone Grafts
CDC links 2021 outbreak of tuberculosis in US affecting 113 persons and causing at least 3 deaths to bone grafts from one infected, deceased donor. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that their investigation of tuberculosis (TB) cases in the US in the Summer of 2021 found an "unprecedented outbreak" arising from bone allograft product containing live cells, derived from a single, deceased donor.
beefmagazine.com
This Week in Agribusiness August 27, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation on blessed rain coming to West Texas with Todd and Nancy Whalen of KDHN Radio, Dimmitt, Texas. Next, Max talks with Bayer’s Jennifer Ralston about soybean research benefits. Mike Pearson talks markets with Brian Splitt of AgMarket.net to talk about the corn crop tour results that downgraded expectations. Next they talk international markets and soybeans.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, August 29, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on a new problem hitting California – grasshoppers. On top of drought and other challenges, now grasshoppers are chewing their way through key crops. Max shares the population is up due to the dry spring. Fungus levels that keep grasshoppers in check are less prevalent this year, which has boosted their numbers. Max offers some interesting statistics of the impact of this bugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Revealed the Relationship of Plants to Arbuscular Mycorrhizal Fungi
One of the oldest and most prevalent mutualistic relationships between plants and arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi (AMF) is the arbuscular mycorrhizal symbiosis (AMS). This close connection improves the plant's absorption of minerals and nutrients, potentially increasing crop yield. Abiotic and biotic stresses can be more tolerable to plants thanks to AMS.
foodsafetynews.com
Could virtual reality be the future of poultry health?
Researchers at Iowa State University are attempting to increase hens’ welfare and health through virtual reality (VR). In recent years, VR technology has found its way into every part of life. From video games to job training, VR attempts to give users an experience as close to reality as possible. Though to many, this advancement in technology may sound dystopian, researchers across the country are finding ways it can improve our daily lives.
Nature.com
Small-animal blood exchange is an emerging approach for systemic aging research
We describe a small-animal blood exchange approach developed for aging research as an alternative to heterochronic parabiosis or plasma injections. In parabiosis, animals are surgically coupled, which has several disadvantages, including difficulty controlling experimental procedure, the effects of shared organs, environmental enrichment from jointly exploring the housing enclosure, involuntary exercise and an imprecise onset of blood sharing. Likewise, in plasma injections, the added volumes need to be small, and there is little flexibility in changing the relative contributions of ectopic to endogenous blood components. These factors complicate the conclusions and interpretations, including the identification of key mechanisms and molecular or cellular determinants. Our approach, where blood is exchanged between animals without them being surgically coupled, is less invasive than parabiosis. The percentage of exchanged blood or other exchanged fluids is known and precise. The age of plasma and cells can be mixed and matched at all desired relative contributions to the endogenous systemic milieu, and the onset of the effects can be accurately delineated. In this protocol, we describe the preparatory and animal surgery steps required for small-animal blood exchange in mice and compare this process with parabiosis and plasma injections. We also provide the design, hardware and software for the blood exchange device and compare automated and manual exchange methods. Lastly, we report mathematical modeling of the dilution of blood factors. The fluid exchange takes ~30 min when performed by a well-trained biomedical scientist; the entire process takes ~2 h.
foodsafetynews.com
Producers warned of potential strike impact on Salmonella samples
Egg and poultry meat producers in England have been told to prepare for disruption to sampling deliveries because of strike action. The National Farmers Union (NFU) said producers need to take appropriate contingency measures to ensure that time-sensitive Salmonella samples reach their destination on time. Members of the Communication Workers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Bacteria In Saliva Show Suicide Risk?
A new study is shedding light on how the bacterial composition in saliva can show a person’s risk for suicide. The study by University of Florida researchers published in the journal Nature found a curious discovery in the saliva of college students who reported having recent thoughts of suicide.
MedPage Today
Human Donor Milk in Short Supply at Many Hospitals
Many U.S. hospitals did not have human donor milk available for infants with very low birth weight (VLBW) who were not receiving enough mother's milk, according to a CDC report. Among hospitals with level III and IV neonatal care units, 13.0% reported that they did not have human donor milk...
Agriculture Online
Think big picture for the year ahead, says analyst
One might look back to the beginning of Covid-19 as a time when extreme volatility kicked in for corn, soybeans, and commodities in general. The stock market has had no shortage of volatility, as well. As the summer of 2022 begins to wind down, we’re going to take a big-picture...
Abbott to restart production of Similac baby formula at its Michigan plant
Abbott Laboratories said Friday it is restarting production of its Similac baby formula and expects to begin shipments to retail stores in about six weeks. The Sturgis, Michigan, facility at the center of the bacterial contamination concerns had already restarted production earlier this summer of EleCare and other specialty formulas, but not Similac.
Nature.com
Rapid detection of fungi and Acanthamoeba from corneal ulcers using a novel mobile laboratory microscope and a smartphone
Infectious keratitis is a devastating ocular disease that can occur in people in all ages [1,2,3]. Early identification of the causative microorganisms and starting adequate antimicrobial agents are crucial for good treatment results. Your institute does not have access to this article. Access options. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal...
Healthline
Rodrigo Bravo: Working at the Intersection of Climate Change and Medicine
This 2022 Healthline Stronger Scholarship winner believes integrative medicine will revolutionize the conventional understanding of health and disease. From a young age, Rodrigo Bravo has felt frustrated with the limitations of Western medicine. He lives with nephrotic syndrome, a type of kidney disorder. Doctors told Bravo at age 10 that...
investing.com
Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer (OTC:BAYRY) said on Sunday it was starting a Phase III study program to investigate the efficacy and safety of asundexian, an oral Factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor. The drug candidate is a potential new treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation and in patients with a non-cardioembolic...
IFLScience
Scientists Build Integrated Mechanical Circuit That Allows Material To "Think"
Do you ever feel you want to squash your computer to make it go faster? Well, if you like a “hands-on” approach researchers have developed a computer that can do calculations but only if you squish it. As mechanical stress is applied to it, the computer “senses” and “thinks” converting the deformation into an operation.
Comments / 0