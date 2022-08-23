ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

All Highline Public Schools students will get no-cost meals during 2022-23 school year

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 5 days ago

Research has shown there is a crucial relationship between nutrition and academic performance, and this school year, all Highline Public Schools students will be able to eat healthy, kid-friendly meals at school at no cost.

Highline Public Schools has been approved for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program as part of the National School Lunch Program for School Year 2022-23. Under this provision, all enrolled students on campus can receive a no-cost breakfast and lunch each school day.

The district participates in Farm to School by promoting and serving locally-grown foods. This exposes students to a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms and growers.

Highline is one of four school districts in Washington State awarded a Team Nutrition grant to develop new recipes. Staff have worked on recipes for fruit leather, salmon tacos, black bean and cheese pupusas, and huckleberry cornmeal muffins.

Highline menus are planned by a registered dietitian to meet USDA specifications based on the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

“We’re looking forward to creating some delicious recipes and menus this school year. We’re grateful that every child will be able to eat a balanced breakfast and lunch that will fuel their mind and body for a day of learning,” says Lisa Johnson, Director of Nutrition Services. “No-cost meals allow all students to try new foods and eat together while providing convenience to families.”

Even though meals are at no cost for everyone, some families may be asked to complete an income survey to access other discounts and benefits. Income data allows Highline to maintain state and federal school funding. Highline will share a link to the survey this fall with families. Completing the survey is simple and confidential. There are no citizenship requirements for participation in federal Child Nutrition Programs, and immigration status is not requested or disclosed.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Lunch#Highline Public Schools#School Breakfast Program#Fruit Leather#K12#Farm To School#Team Nutrition#Usda#Americans
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Recipes
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
175
Followers
531
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy