DeFi Lending Platform Compound (COMP) Launches New ‘Streamlined’ Protocol Upgrade
Decentralized lending platform Compound has launched a new “streamlined” version of its protocol called “Compound III.”. With the update, Compound (COMP), an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol, is moving away from a pooled-risk model where users can borrow any asset, according to a new blog post from Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance.
Tech Giant Samsung Planning Launch of Crypto Exchange: Report
The investment arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a crypto exchange platform along with several other prominent securities firms. According to local media outlet Newspim, Samsung Securities attempted to headhunt for individuals who can take charge of a crypto trading platform and develop blockchain smart contracts last year.
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager’s Native Token VGX Skyrockets by Over 125% in 24 Hours Amid Takeover Rumors
The native token of embattled crypto broker Voyager Digital (VGX) is surging as rumors of a potential takeover continue to circulate. According to a recent company presentation, numerous firms, including AlamedaFTX, the digital assets hedge fund of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, have shown interest in purchasing Voyager’s assets. News...
Analytics Firm Santiment Issues Ethereum Alert, Details Potential Price Path Based on Protocol Growth
Crypto analytics firm Santiment is issuing an alert to traders, warning Ethereum (ETH) may be facing an increase in bearish momentum. In a new report, Santiment says Ethereum is tightly following the price action of the S&P 500 amid a bleak macro environment. “ETH continues to follow very closely with...
Crypto Titan Coinbase Says It’s Open to Any Ethereum PoW Fork Following Highly Anticipated Merge
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase says it’s open to supporting any legitimate proof of work (PoW) fork of Ethereum (ETH) after the highly anticipated Merge slated for September. Coinbase says that it wants to look at each future Ethereum fork on an individual basis. “Coinbase is committed to fully...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says Bitcoin (BTC) Won’t Break $25,000 Until One Major Thing Happens
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is casting doubt on the ability of Bitcoin (BTC) to rally above the $25,000 price level under the prevailing conditions. O’Leary says in a Stansberry Research interview that the price of Bitcoin is stagnating because the lack of cryptocurrency regulation is hindering institutional investment in the space.
Popular Analyst Predicts Imminent Rallies for Group of Crypto Assets, Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Take Backseat
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for digital assets this week while mapping out Ethereum’s (ETH) price path against the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 338,00 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin leading a crypto market bounce in the coming days. “Expectations...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Issues Fresh Economic Warning
Stocks and crypto assets are down across the board in response to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. In a new speech at the Fed’s annual meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation back down to 2% and therefore does not plan to lower interest rates in the short term.
CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
How Entrepreneur-Politicians Will Capture Talent and Harness the Power of Crypto To Improve Their Jurisdictions
No phrase has become more synonymous with Web 2.0 than Silicon Valley. Companies like Facebook, Apple and Google are nearly equivalent to the Bay Area and its walled garden of innovation. However, 2021 was an inflection point in technological history. For the first time, the notion of Web 3.0 –...
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Flips Bullish on BTC – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who’s been bearish on Bitcoin for most of 2022 is revealing one potential silver lining for BTC. The pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 492,100 Twitter followers that trader activity following Bitcoin’s recent dip toward $20,000 means a short squeeze is possible, and now he’s optimistic about BTC until it recaptures the $23,000 resistance level.
Global Crypto Adoption Exceeds 320,000,000 Users, According to Study – Here’s the Country Leading the Charge
A new study from a digital asset payments firm reveals that hundreds of millions of people around the globe are using cryptocurrency. Singapore-based TripleA says the firm gathered data from more than a dozen reports and surveys to “obtain the most encompassing and accurate set of statistics” for their study.
XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment
Market intelligence firm Santiment is naming four altcoins that are currently witnessing bullish sentiment based on an indicator that gauges the overall attitude of crypto traders and investors. Santiment says that the highest levels of positive sentiment are being enjoyed by XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), decentralized finance blockchain PancakeSwap (CAKE)...
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Decentralized Public Network Altcoin to Its Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange platform Coinbase added another altcoin to its listing roadmap, which puts the token on the path toward being listed on its burgeoning roster of tradable digtal assets. Ethereum (ETH) rival and smart contract platform Hedera (HBAR), which is tailored for security and regulatory compliance, could potentially...
XRP-Supporting Lawyer Blasts Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for Lack of Clarity on Crypto Regulation
Crypto attorney John Deaton is looking at the former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the lack of regulatory clarity in the digital asset industry. John Deaton is calling out Jay Clayton after the former SEC Chair wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal about...
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
Top Analyst Issues New Bitcoin Alert, Citing Historical Crypto Price Action in September
A closely tracked crypto strategist warns that the incoming month has a track record of being unfriendly to the price of Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rager tells his 206,100 Twitter followers that September is usually not a good month for BTC. “Equities market in...
Coinbase Launches New Voter Registration Tool in Push for Crypto-Friendly Policy
Coinbase is unveiling a new voter registration tool in preparation for the upcoming US midterm elections. In a new statement, the leading US-based digital asset exchange says that it is launching an information portal with the objective of raising American participation in the electoral process. The externally-hosted website will serve...
