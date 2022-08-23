ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

DeFi Lending Platform Compound (COMP) Launches New ‘Streamlined’ Protocol Upgrade

Decentralized lending platform Compound has launched a new “streamlined” version of its protocol called “Compound III.”. With the update, Compound (COMP), an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol, is moving away from a pooled-risk model where users can borrow any asset, according to a new blog post from Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Tech Giant Samsung Planning Launch of Crypto Exchange: Report

The investment arm of South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly looking to launch a crypto exchange platform along with several other prominent securities firms. According to local media outlet Newspim, Samsung Securities attempted to headhunt for individuals who can take charge of a crypto trading platform and develop blockchain smart contracts last year.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Employee Compensation#Creditors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Debtors#Participant
The Motley Fool

Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

CEO of $4,700,000,000 Crypto Asset Manager Says Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade an ‘Exciting Prospect’ – Here’s Why

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead is highlighting the benefits of Ethereum (ETH) transitioning to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. In Pantera’s latest Blockchain Letter, the crypto-focused hedge fund’s top executive explains that one consequence of the network’s upcoming Merge will be the elimination miner rewards and thus a reduction in the daily issuance of new ETH from 14,600 to 1,600 tokens.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker

The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Flips Bullish on BTC – But There’s a Catch

A popular crypto analyst who’s been bearish on Bitcoin for most of 2022 is revealing one potential silver lining for BTC. The pseudonymous trader Capo tells his 492,100 Twitter followers that trader activity following Bitcoin’s recent dip toward $20,000 means a short squeeze is possible, and now he’s optimistic about BTC until it recaptures the $23,000 resistance level.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment

Market intelligence firm Santiment is naming four altcoins that are currently witnessing bullish sentiment based on an indicator that gauges the overall attitude of crypto traders and investors. Santiment says that the highest levels of positive sentiment are being enjoyed by XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), decentralized finance blockchain PancakeSwap (CAKE)...
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy

A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Launches New Voter Registration Tool in Push for Crypto-Friendly Policy

Coinbase is unveiling a new voter registration tool in preparation for the upcoming US midterm elections. In a new statement, the leading US-based digital asset exchange says that it is launching an information portal with the objective of raising American participation in the electoral process. The externally-hosted website will serve...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy