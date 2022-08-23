ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Tracking the transfers: Where former Gamecocks ended up

Since preseason camp opened in August 2021, the South Carolina football team has seen 19 players transfer to another institution. Most left the program, under head coach Shane Beamer, seeking more playing time, or at least a better chance to get on the field. A few of the guys who...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu

South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Betting lines for Gamecocks versus Panthers

South Carolina will take the field in six days to open up the 2022 season as it welcomes Georgia State to Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks will look to take another step forward this season after going 7-6 in head coach Shane Beamer's first season at the helm. As of Sunday...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy