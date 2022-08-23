ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Giant American flag honoring fallen servicemen stolen before funeral

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urhQB_0hSJN30Y00

T he people of North Ogden, Utah , are reeling after a massive American flag used to honor fallen servicemen in parades and funerals was stolen .

A 30-foot by 60-foot flag, along with hundreds of small flags used by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, were taken from a locked trailer just before they were going to be displayed at the funeral of a dead Marine, according to a report.

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation, named in honor of North Ogden's former mayor who died in Afghanistan on deployment, announced the theft on social media.

"Saturday morning we awoke to find the lock on the trailer had been removed, the door was wide open, and the large case and flag were gone. Fortunately, nothing else was taken or damaged," the post read.

"If you have seen an abandoned case and/or flag anywhere in or around North Ogden, please let us know."

The massive flag is nicknamed "the Lieutenant" and has been a symbol of honor at many parades and service events, the report noted.

"We have kind of been in a little bit of shock all weekend," Jennie Taylor, the foundation's founder and widow of Taylor, said. "When we first discovered it, it felt like a punch to the stomach."

"We're not looking to punish or make a big deal out of it. It's frustrating and it's crushing, and our first thought is who in the world hates us, which is not necessarily a targeted attack, but you feel violated when something you own is taken by someone who does not have permission to take it."

Police are investigating the incident, according to the report.

WashingtonExaminer

