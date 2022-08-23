ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14,000,000 Offer To Promote Much-Hyped Crypto Project Dogechain

The creator of popular meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) is rejecting an offer worth millions of dollars in digital assets to promote an unofficial offshoot crypto project. Billy Markus, co-founder of the dog-themed crypto asset, has rejected an offer of 10 billion DOGE, worth about $14 million at time of writing, to promote Dogechain, a blockchain project that aims to bridge the gap between Dogecoin and Web3.
