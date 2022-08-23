Read full article on original website
Dogecoin Co-Founder Rejects $14,000,000 Offer To Promote Much-Hyped Crypto Project Dogechain
The creator of popular meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) is rejecting an offer worth millions of dollars in digital assets to promote an unofficial offshoot crypto project. Billy Markus, co-founder of the dog-themed crypto asset, has rejected an offer of 10 billion DOGE, worth about $14 million at time of writing, to promote Dogechain, a blockchain project that aims to bridge the gap between Dogecoin and Web3.
How Entrepreneur-Politicians Will Capture Talent and Harness the Power of Crypto To Improve Their Jurisdictions
No phrase has become more synonymous with Web 2.0 than Silicon Valley. Companies like Facebook, Apple and Google are nearly equivalent to the Bay Area and its walled garden of innovation. However, 2021 was an inflection point in technological history. For the first time, the notion of Web 3.0 –...
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Gives Update on Big Vasil Hardfork, Reveals New Timeline
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is giving an update on the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork for the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that major crypto exchanges are currently working on the new Cardano hard fork, and he expects more to follow. “So...
