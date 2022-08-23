ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

247Sports

BM5: Five days and counting until OSU-ND clash | How healthy are the Buckeyes?

We have been talking about all offseason and now game week has arrived for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will of course face off against visiting Notre Dame in exactly five days from now on Saturday, and Patrick Murphy and Dave Biddle are on today's show to talk all about it. Ohio State is favored by 17.5 points over the Fighting Irish. What are thoughts on the overall matchup, the spread and more?
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Watch Devin Williams Pick UCLA, Toss USC Hat

Devin Williams, the 6-10, four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, picked UCLA over USC Sunday. He announced his decision on Instagram Live with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. In the video, he first picked up a USC hat and then tossed it. Here it is:
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star Post Devin Williams to Announce Sunday

The four-star post prospect, Devin Williams, will announce his decision today. His choice has been narrowed down to UCLA or USC. The 6-10 prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial will make it public at 4:00 PT, on the Instagram page of ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Williams is the No. 68-ranked prospect in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Dawgman.com Recruiting Blog - 8/29

This weekend kicks off the start of the 2022 season. The coaches have been focused on getting their team ready for that, but there's still stuff going on with recruiting. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... 2022 numbers update. Visitors. Recruiting Calendar. Other notes and tidbits.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Monday Morning Press Conference- UTSA

Good morning all! Welcome to Game Week! We made it!. I will start one of these each week on Monday morning before I walk into the building. Press conference is set for 11 AM and will be streamed on ESPN+ (let me know if anyone needs the link) One thing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
247Sports

FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD

Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College basketball bracketology: Circling six teams that could burst a bubble

Projecting which teams will make the 2023 NCAA Tournament nine months in advance is no easy task. There were plenty of teams that came out of nowhere last season to have incredible seasons after being mere afterthoughts in the preseason. Even after detailing all the offseason moves, it's hard to know what's really going on behind closed doors and which teams are coming together or splintering in ways that could heavily impact the 2022-23 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

