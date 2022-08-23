Read full article on original website
Related
BM5: Five days and counting until OSU-ND clash | How healthy are the Buckeyes?
We have been talking about all offseason and now game week has arrived for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will of course face off against visiting Notre Dame in exactly five days from now on Saturday, and Patrick Murphy and Dave Biddle are on today's show to talk all about it. Ohio State is favored by 17.5 points over the Fighting Irish. What are thoughts on the overall matchup, the spread and more?
Class of 2023 SG Jacoi Hutchinson talks schools prioritizing
Class of 2023 shooting guard Jacoi Hutchinson is starting to plan visits heading into his senior year. The 6-foot-2, 165 pound shooting guard had a solid summer with Team Takeover and is being prioritized by four schools. “I think I stepped up to be in more of a leadership position...
Watch Devin Williams Pick UCLA, Toss USC Hat
Devin Williams, the 6-10, four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, picked UCLA over USC Sunday. He announced his decision on Instagram Live with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. In the video, he first picked up a USC hat and then tossed it. Here it is:
Four-Star Post Devin Williams to Announce Sunday
The four-star post prospect, Devin Williams, will announce his decision today. His choice has been narrowed down to UCLA or USC. The 6-10 prospect from Corona (Calif.) Centennial will make it public at 4:00 PT, on the Instagram page of ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Williams is the No. 68-ranked prospect in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top247 edge Desmond Umeozulu previews Monday announcement on 247Sports YouTube channel
Top247 edge Desmond Umeozulu said he was spending Sunday night with his family, going over the final pieces of his Monday commitment announcement. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers prospect has North Carolina, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Ohio State as finalists. He will announce his choice Monday at 11:30 a.m. live on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Vols commit Robinson having 'lot of fun,' settling in on defensive line
Tennessee defensive line commitment Nathan Robinson of Greenbrier (Tenn.) High School has spent the first two games of his senior season settling in at defensive end.
RELATED PEOPLE
VIP: Four-star JJ Kohl talks season debut, the next level and more
2023 Iowa State commit JJ Kohl made his senior debut for Ankeny Friday night, in a 26-7 win over Waukee on the road. The Hawks got off to a slow start in the first half, and.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools
After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
247Sports
PODCAST: Auburn AD Allen Greene's departure a long time coming
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Phillip Marshall react to Allen Greene's departure as Auburn's athletic director. What led to the parting of ways, how does it affect Bryan Harsin, and what does Auburn need its next AD?. RUN TIME: 27...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dawgman.com Recruiting Blog - 8/29
This weekend kicks off the start of the 2022 season. The coaches have been focused on getting their team ready for that, but there's still stuff going on with recruiting. Here's what you can expect in today's Dawgman Recruiting Blog... 2022 numbers update. Visitors. Recruiting Calendar. Other notes and tidbits.
247Sports
HIGHLIGHTS: 5-star A&M QB target DJ Lagway puts up video-game numbers in opening week
Willis, Texas, class of 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway is already ranked as a five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound passer had a solid sophomore season a year ago for the Wildkats but he had not quite put up the numbers of some of his highly-ranked peers. But, one game into his junior season, that has changed.
Monday Morning Press Conference- UTSA
Good morning all! Welcome to Game Week! We made it!. I will start one of these each week on Monday morning before I walk into the building. Press conference is set for 11 AM and will be streamed on ESPN+ (let me know if anyone needs the link) One thing...
FSU vs. Duquesne Highlights: Benson breaks off a long TD
Florida State opened up the season against Duquesne, and didn't waste much time showing off an improved offensive attack aided by a revamped offensive line and new playmakers at skill positions. One of the plays that highlighted the new-look offense was a 51-yard bomb from QB Jordan Travis to transfer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indianapolis Warren Central 2024 DB JoJo Edmond shows out in win over Detroit King
Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central 2024 defensive back JoJo Edmond was terrific in his team’s 44-26 victory over Detroit (Mich.) King on Friday night, showing he is one of the Midwest’s top prospects in the junior class. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Edmond is smooth in coverage, and used his explosive...
College basketball bracketology: Circling six teams that could burst a bubble
Projecting which teams will make the 2023 NCAA Tournament nine months in advance is no easy task. There were plenty of teams that came out of nowhere last season to have incredible seasons after being mere afterthoughts in the preseason. Even after detailing all the offseason moves, it's hard to know what's really going on behind closed doors and which teams are coming together or splintering in ways that could heavily impact the 2022-23 campaign.
Film review: Positions grades & five stars from Illini's 38-6 win over Wyoming
Here's how Illini Inquirer graded the Illinois football position groups after a review of the Illini's 38-6 win over Wyoming.
Listen: Betting advice on Ohio State-Notre Dame game (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
Want to hear even more discussion about Saturday's Notre Dame at Ohio State game? Well, you came to the right place. On Sunday's On The Money show on WBNS 97.1 The Fan, hosts Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas analyzed the matchup, including betting advice. The Buckeyes are favored by 17 points and the over/under is 58.5 points. You can listen to the segment here:
247Sports
46K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0