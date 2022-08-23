Read full article on original website
Related
5 Things You May Have Missed in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2: The Anogrion, Dreamfyre, and Laena’s Love of Flying
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 2 “The Rogue Prince” deals with the grim aftermath of any queen’s death…the need for the king to take a new wife. While most of the court wants Viserys (Paddy Considine) to marry the extremely underaged Laena Velaryon (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) — She’s a Targaryen! Her family is powerful! It would heal tensions with the Sea Snake! — the king is smitten with Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). Sure, she’s his teen daughter’s best friend, but she likes the same nerdy history books he does and is happy to help out with his miniature model of Old Valyria.
Elite Daily
House Of The Dragon Already Got Renewed For Season 2 After Just 1 Episode
The House of the Dragon isn’t in danger of falling anytime soon. After the Game of Thrones prequel wowed audiences with its fiery premiere on Aug. 21, HBO wasted no time in renewing House of the Dragon for a second season. The network officially picked up Season 2 on Aug. 26, less than a week after the show’s first episode aired. The extremely early renewal was not really a surprise, since the HOTD premiere made history as HBO’s largest premiere audience ever, with 10 million people tuning in and another 10 million streaming it after four days. FYI, the Game of Thrones finale raked in 19.3 million viewers, so those numbers are pretty amazing. With HOTD thriving and a Season 2 in the works, here are the predicted release date, cast, and updates.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: August 25, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on August 25, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. The New Moon In Virgo Will Affect These 4 Signs The Most. Ah, meticulous and pragmatic Virgo, we love...
Comments / 0