The House of the Dragon isn’t in danger of falling anytime soon. After the Game of Thrones prequel wowed audiences with its fiery premiere on Aug. 21, HBO wasted no time in renewing House of the Dragon for a second season. The network officially picked up Season 2 on Aug. 26, less than a week after the show’s first episode aired. The extremely early renewal was not really a surprise, since the HOTD premiere made history as HBO’s largest premiere audience ever, with 10 million people tuning in and another 10 million streaming it after four days. FYI, the Game of Thrones finale raked in 19.3 million viewers, so those numbers are pretty amazing. With HOTD thriving and a Season 2 in the works, here are the predicted release date, cast, and updates.

