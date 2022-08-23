Can’t wait for Luke Bryan to get to the PCC in October? Well he’s coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, IL. Saturday, September 10th, and he’s bringing Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny with him. tickets are on sale by clicking HERE, you can win a pair if you’re a member of the 97.3 River Country Club by clicking HERE! Points are set really low, so go register now as many times as you need. We will draw for winners on September 2nd, so good luck. (Winners will be announced via e-mail.)

TINLEY PARK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO