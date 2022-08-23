Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
foodanddine.com
Edibles & Potables: A 106-year-old Tampa bakery’s existential struggles
“Edibles & Potables” is Food & Dining Magazine’s space on Sunday for ranging beyond our usual Louisville metro coverage area. Today our daily Cuban bread is baked in Tampa by a family-owned bakery, but the existential challenges currently faced by El Segunda are by no means unique to Florida. I’m reminded of John Donne’s words: “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
Tampa Bay Weekend: Cupcakes, cookies, markets & more
You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.
10 Wonderful Ways to Spend Sunday in Tampa and Beyond
The fun and excitement of Friday and Saturday have passed, but you still don’t have to go back to work until Monday. You’ve got a whole Sunday in Tampa ahead of you. We’re here to help you make the most of the last day of your weekend. Stave off the Sunday scaries with our ample suggestions for how to spend your next Sunday in Tampa.
tornadopix.com
Tampa Bay restaurant group implements new commission-based payment model, but not without criticism | Food News | Tampa
In the sleepy beach town of Dunedin, a new restaurant worker compensation paradigm rocks the boat. The changes are being implemented today at the Black Pearl, located downtown at 315 Main St. The same changes are already in the Living Room and Sonder Social Club are all within a mile of each other.
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
fox13news.com
St. Pete kitchen to provide free food, refuge for homeless families
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Food insecurity is one of the biggest issues facing homeless families and now a new non-profit in St. Petersburg is helping to fill the void. Bridge of Hope Kitchen officially opened its doors along 62nd Avenue South in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The organization's mission is to make it so homeless families never have to go hungry.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg dispensary to reopen following acquisition
A St. Petersburg medical cannabis dispensary formerly owned and operated by MedMen reopened on Friday under new management. Fort Lauderdale-based Green Sentry Holdings, according to a news release, has acquired the entirety of MedMen’s Florida assets for $63 million and launched the Sunburn Cannabis brand. The all-cash deal also includes 13 other MedMen retail locations in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Pensacola, West Palm Beach and Tallahassee, as well as a 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Eustis.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside the ‘perfect storm’ that sank First Night St. Pete
It wasn’t just one thing that led to the cancellation of this year’s First Night St. Pete celebration. According to Hal Freedman, chairman of the board at the 30-year-old not-for-profit, a “perfect storm” of insurmountable issues meant last year’s first night was going to have to be the last night.
floridapolitics.com
Shumaker signs one of the biggest lease deals in Tampa office space
The new lease extends through 2037. Shumaker has signed one of the biggest office lease deals in Tampa Bay this year as it expands its presence in the area. The new lease, which was completed with help from Savills, extends its commitment another 12 years, making three full floors in downtown Tampa’s Bank of America building its home through 2037.
stpetecatalyst.com
Entrepreneur plans to open St. Pete tech academy
Entrepreneur Chris Morancie is determined to break the cycle of poverty and lack of tech education by equipping today’s youth with computer skills. He wants to accomplish this through a tech academy he plans to introduce in St. Petersburg and beyond. Morancie recently opened a 5,000-square-foot learning lab in...
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
thegabber.com
Home Sales in Gulfport, Florida Aug. 19-25
Here’s what homes and condos sold in Gulfport, Florida last week – and for how much. 2616 48th St. S. (Marina) This 2,413-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home, built in 1925, listed at $695,000 and sold for $610,000. Other Gulfport Home Sales Last Week. 4716 29th Ave. S. (Marina) This...
wfla.com
VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
businessobserverfl.com
City tearing down former grocery store to make way for senior center
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor used a backhoe Wednesday to tear a chunk off of a former grocery story building and kickstart a demolition that will eventually bring a much-anticipated recreation complex to the city’s east end. The building Castor ripped into is the former Penny Saver Food Market on...
Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay
Calling all spooky sisters and ghoulish guys, Halloween is on the rise! With so many things to do this Halloween season in Tampa, it’s ghoulishly good to plan early. We’re bringing you the Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay. Bring your special someone or bring...
