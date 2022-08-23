Raymond A. Laramie, a loving husband, father, and friend, passed away on August 15, 2022, in Leavenworth, WA. Ray was born in Franklin, NH on April 14, 1940. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 66 years, Ellen; his son and daughter-in-law Patrick and Marcy; and his families in New Hampshire and Germany. He is preceded in death by his son, Dennis. Ray was proud of his sons and was very active in their events, coaching Little League, Scout Master and teacher of life. Ray was very giving and will be missed by all that knew him.

