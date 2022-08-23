ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KCTV 5

Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas state psychiatric hospital

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies said Monday morning they were looking for a hospital employee and patient reported missing from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Law goes into effect Sunday requiring Missouri voters to show ID at polls

The Missouri Library Association argues the law violates educational and intellectual freedom. Muggy weather sets the stage for a severe weather threat is possible between the time of 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday. ‘Everyone wanted to be his friend’: Man killed in Kansas City hit-and-run leaves wife, 10 children behind.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Homeless camp catches fire in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

No injuries following barn fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) -- There were no injuries reported following a barn fire Sunday afternoon in Overland Park. The fire was reported at 183rd Street in Overland Park at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. The response was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire. According to the Overland Park Fire...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Hot tar closes I-435 westbound near Roe in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Westbound Interstate 435 near Roe Avenue was closed Saturday evening after a work truck released hot tar on the highway. The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a vehicle fire involving the truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol closed...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City man dead in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks. Investigators say, Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died when the 2019 Sylvan Pontoon he was riding in hit a wake near the 13-mile mark of the main channel. He and Favian Estrada, 31, were ejected when the boat crashed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Labor Day Salute: Kansas City Public Schools

We’re taking time to salute employees across the metro who make our city great. Grace and Bill sit down with retention coach Ritchie Cherry to learn what makes the Kansas City Public School System such a great place to work. Sponsored by Kansas City Public Schools.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Overturned vehicle blocks I-670 WB in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Interstate 670 westbound in downtown Kansas City was completely blocked following a rollover crash involving a red pickup truck early Saturday afternoon. An ambulance and three Kansas City Fire Department units responded to the scene shortly before 12:30 p.m. Just before 1 p.m., two lanes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Schmitt leads Valentine in latest SLU/YouGov poll

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A poll released Friday morning has Eric Schmitt leading in the Missouri U.S. Senate race. The poll asked 900 likely Missouri voters about the Senate race and other political issues that are facing Missouri. It was conducted by SLU/YouGov. In the race for the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Motorcycle crash leaves one dead in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that crashed and was killed Thursday evening has been identified as Adrian E. Wright, 50, of Kansas City, Missouri. The Kansas City Police Department said they were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, to the site of a two-vehicle collision at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Mental Health Services#First Responder#Kansans
KCTV 5

One dead in fatal pedestrian incident in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a fatal pedestrian incident. KCPD said the incident occurred at 5:53 a.m. Sunday morning on southbound 71-Highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard. According to the police, the pedestrian suddenly ran out into the southbound lanes of 71 Highway, directly in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KU wide receiver Trevor Wilson charged with aggravated assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon and has been released from jail on a $5,000 own recognizance bond following a court appearance Friday. Wilson, 21, and fellow Jayhawks wide receiver Tanaka Scott, 20, were arrested...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
KANSAS CITY, MO

