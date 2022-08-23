While we were getting ready for the beach we listened to the Beach Boys, appropriately enough. We once again went to West Dennis Beach. This time the water was a little cold at first, but I got used to it. I had a grilled cheese for lunch at the snack bar. I later had honey roasted peanuts as a snack. I ordered a bottle of lemonade to wash down the peanuts with. On the way back from the beach we stopped at a farm stand. They had all sorts of produce, as well as other things like milk and baked goods. I bought bananas and Cape Cod potato chips at the farm stand. Aunt Dianne bought me cranberry raspberry juice and dried cranberries while she was at Star Market. That’s something to be thankful for. For supper we had boneless pork with corn on the cob. I later had a California peach as a snack. We closed out the night by playing Bananagrams. Aunt Dianne won both rounds we played. She is the Ken Jennings of Bananagrams.

DENNIS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO