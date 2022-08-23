Read full article on original website
Related
Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December
After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Beach chair helps friend get into the ocean
One of my friends is very ill and wanted to go to the beach, but her mobility is very limited. I looked into sand wheelchairs and learned that in addition to State beaches such as Fort Phoenix, Fairhaven had also purchased one. I can’t say enough about Kayla who I...
Plymouth concession stand with special memory destroyed in fire
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A fire destroyed a concession stand at the fields for the Plymouth Youth Baseball and Softball League. But the community is especially upset because the building was built in memory of a local woman who was killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York. Michael Butts,...
capecoddaily.com
Our trip to the Cape: Day 5
While we were getting ready for the beach we listened to the Beach Boys, appropriately enough. We once again went to West Dennis Beach. This time the water was a little cold at first, but I got used to it. I had a grilled cheese for lunch at the snack bar. I later had honey roasted peanuts as a snack. I ordered a bottle of lemonade to wash down the peanuts with. On the way back from the beach we stopped at a farm stand. They had all sorts of produce, as well as other things like milk and baked goods. I bought bananas and Cape Cod potato chips at the farm stand. Aunt Dianne bought me cranberry raspberry juice and dried cranberries while she was at Star Market. That’s something to be thankful for. For supper we had boneless pork with corn on the cob. I later had a California peach as a snack. We closed out the night by playing Bananagrams. Aunt Dianne won both rounds we played. She is the Ken Jennings of Bananagrams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capecod.com
Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”
YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
capecod.com
Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund
Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers
Dogs receive homemade dog biscuits and plush beds, among other amenities. If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers. The publication named XV Beacon the...
NECN
Flooding, Downed Trees and Fires: Storms Making an Impact Across New England
Severe storms pummeled New England Friday afternoon, leaving damage across the region. In Millbury, Massachusetts, a house on Greenwood Drive caught fire, believed to be caused by a lightning strike. A fire also broke out at a home on North Beacon Street in Watertown. Authorities are investigating whether lightning was...
Cape Cod Shark sighting: Race Point Beach temporarily closed when shark swims close to shore
Race Point Beach in Provincetown was temporarily closed to swimmers Friday afternoon as a shark came close to the shore. The Popular Cape Cod beach was closed to swimmers for at least an hour starting around 12:15 p.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. A shark named Cow had...
Coyotes have been killing dogs around Greater Boston. Here’s what to know.
"People really need to pay attention to their surroundings. It hasn't been good." Canine tragedy has struck at least three communities in the Greater Boston area in the last few weeks, the MetroWest Daily News reports. As summer winds down, coyotes are preparing for winter, which has unfortunately led to at least three dog deaths.
capeandislands.org
News Roundup: Drought level intensifies; boatyard fire dodges worst environmental impacts
This week: That recent burst of rain wasn’t enough — the drought status of the Cape & Islands gets elevated. Also: Primary elections are coming up fast, in the first week of September. And what was the potential environmental impact of Mattapoisett’s big boatyard fire?. We have...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year
HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
vineyardgazette.com
Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail
Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners
ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever. You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
capecoddaily.com
Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of […] The post Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Lightning strikes house in Dennis
DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported. The post Lightning strikes house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
House of the Week: $6.9 million Cape Cod house includes path to private beach, rare blue granite
New owners could soon be enjoying their own salt water pool before spending the afternoon on a private beach. A $6.9 million home located at 39 Oliver Drive in Dennis is offering all this and more. Listed by Peter Lomenzo of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, the home includes 5-bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bath and is more than 7,000 square feet.
In midst of drought, Kingston residents say road has leaked water for weeks
KINGSTON, Mass. — There is the constant sound of running water down a long stretch of Ocean Hill Dr. in Kingston. Neighbors say a busted pipe has been flowing into the street for weeks. “No one has done anything about it,” said resident Janet Carmichael said. While towns...
whdh.com
Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
Comments / 0