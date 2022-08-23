ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FUN 107

Popular Holiday Tradition Returns to Fairhaven This December

After a two-year hiatus, a beloved Fairhaven tradition makes a joyous comeback to the center of town this December. The Fairhaven Visitors Center announced Thursday that the Fairhaven Old-Time Holiday will take over the center of town once again for a day of shopping, music, and more. “I’m very excited...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Beach chair helps friend get into the ocean

One of my friends is very ill and wanted to go to the beach, but her mobility is very limited. I looked into sand wheelchairs and learned that in addition to State beaches such as Fort Phoenix, Fairhaven had also purchased one. I can’t say enough about Kayla who I...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Our trip to the Cape: Day 5

While we were getting ready for the beach we listened to the Beach Boys, appropriately enough. We once again went to West Dennis Beach. This time the water was a little cold at first, but I got used to it. I had a grilled cheese for lunch at the snack bar. I later had honey roasted peanuts as a snack. I ordered a bottle of lemonade to wash down the peanuts with. On the way back from the beach we stopped at a farm stand. They had all sorts of produce, as well as other things like milk and baked goods. I bought bananas and Cape Cod potato chips at the farm stand. Aunt Dianne bought me cranberry raspberry juice and dried cranberries while she was at Star Market. That’s something to be thankful for. For supper we had boneless pork with corn on the cob. I later had a California peach as a snack. We closed out the night by playing Bananagrams. Aunt Dianne won both rounds we played. She is the Ken Jennings of Bananagrams.
DENNIS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Bench#Volunteers#Reflections#Poetry#Kitty Cat
capecod.com

Yarmouth Police announce passing of K9 “Thor”

YARMOUTH – From Yarmouth Police: It is with sadness to report the passing of retired YPD K9 Thor. He passed in peace in the presence of Dara and Denise Gannon as as well Kathy and Dean Bryant. K9 Thor was the first YPD Dedicated Narcotics K9 and Sgt. Sean Gannon’s first K9.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Meet Cape Country 104’s New Cape Codder Of The Month: Joe Ambrosini, Founder of the Cape & Islands Police K9 Relief Fund

Joe Ambrosini is a retired Barnstable County Deputy Sheriff and a former k9 handler, he established a non-profit Cape Cod & Islands Police K-9 Relief Fund back in 2000 to pay for veterinarian bills for retired police dogs on Cape Cod, the Islands including state, federal and local departments. He started this foundation because when a k9 retires, the handler keeps the dog and the departments are not responsible for any of their needs.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
whdh.com

Just One Station: Hanover school puts bathrooms under lock & key ahead of school year

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A school in Hanover is blocking its bathrooms with gates that can only be opened by staff in an effort to crack down on rulebreakers. Parents recently received a letter from Hanover High School officials explaining the need for the gates that were installed in the run-up to the school year. The reasoning: student safety and security.
HANOVER, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Court Typo Lands Chilmark Vacationer in Jail

Angus McCoubrey started his vacation in Chilmark last week much as he has for the last 30 years visiting the Island, relaxing and going to the beach. An arrest based on a typo and a two-night stay in jail without possibility of bail or a hearing quickly turned that peaceful few days into a nightmare.
CHILMARK, MA
CBS Boston

Return of Mass and Cass encampments frustrates residents, business owners

ROXBURY – Months after the city cleared it out, a homeless encampment at Mass and Cass has returned and residents and businesses say it's worse than ever.  You can hear the frustration in Domingos DaRosa's voice looking out at Clifford Park in Roxbury. "If you walk around the park, you're going to find countless needles," said Domingos DaRosa of the South End-Roxbury Community Partnership. The field is about a half-mile from the encampments that have returned to Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. It won't take long to find the evidence of homelessness and addiction, where DaRosa teaches Pop Warner...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown firefighters rushed to the scene of a boat fire at MacMillan Wharf around 1:15 AM Friday morning. Flames and smoke were visible from the vessel “Clean Sweep” when crews arrived. The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of […] The post Fire damages fishing vessel at MacMillan Wharf in Provincetown overnight appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Lightning strikes house in Dennis

DENNIS – Lightning reportedly struck a house in Dennis around 9 PM Friday. The electrical panel of the house on Scargo Heights Road reportedly suffered damage but luckily firefighters found no extension of fire inside the house. No injuries were reported. The post Lightning strikes house in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
whdh.com

Rescuers make dramatic rescue off Martha’s Vineyard coast

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders saved a man who fell overboard off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard near Chappaquiddick during a torrential downpour. “All you’re looking for is somebody’s head bobbing in the waves with pouring rain, dense fog, we could only see about two, maybe three hundred feet. His chances of being spotted, quite honestly, were not good,” said Lieutenant John Doherty of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s a scary situation being in the water by yourself and you see [that] you’re being pulled away from your boat.”
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy