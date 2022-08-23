ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What It's Like Being the Last Remaining Member of Alabama's Legendary 2017 Signing Class

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXbGj_0hSJHLb700

The Crimson Tide's veteran offensive lineman takes the grandpa jokes in stride as he looks to bring home a third national championship.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The incoming freshmen on Alabama's roster were born in 2003 or 2004. More than half of the Crimson Tide's players weren't alive in the 90s. Feel old yet?

Kendall Randolph does, but he doesn't mind the feeling, or the grandpa jokes, because he is still living out his dream of playing Alabama football.

"The grandpa jokes, that’s pretty funny because I do hear that sometimes," Randolph said. "I’m not offended by it because at the end of the day, we’re all just here grinding for the same reason, and we all want to keep pushing to make it to the highest levels possible."

The Crimson Tide's lone sixth-year player is the last player from Alabama's legendary 2017 recruiting class that featured eight first round draft picks like Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Jerry Jeudy, Alex Leatherwood, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith, plus multiple other NFL draft selections like Xavier McKinney and Phidarian Mathis.

If Randolph were to get drafted after this season, he would become the 14th member of the 26-man signing class to get picked, or he could join multiple undrafted free agents from the class like Dylan Moses and LaBryan Ray.

"Our 2017 class definitely was memorable," Randolph said. "I’m definitely happy to be a part of that class, and I still stay in contact with some of the guys. I’m glad they were still able to do what they wanted to at the next level, so it's been outstanding.”

In his six years with the Crimson Tide, Randolph has bounced around from guard to tackle to tight end and back to the offensive line, even having to change positions (and jerseys) in the middle of games. Now in year six, he has settled into a guard spot along the first team offensive line throughout fall camp, and is listed only as an offensive lineman on the official roster. But Randolph says he is comfortable playing wherever the team needs him.

When he signed in 2017, the in-state product did not necessarily think he would still playing for the Crimson Tide six years later, but he did see himself in a position to continue pursuing his dreams of playing at the next level.

So why did he decide to come back for one more year? For a shot at his third national title.

"I feel like last year we could have won the national championship, so that’s something that we’re going to try to do this year, and those are our goals," Randolph said.

