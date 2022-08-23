ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share your experience of applying for a mortgage to buy a UK property recently

A couple viewing properties for sale displayed in an estate agent's office window in Wimbledon, south west London, on 22 January 2022.

As a key mortgage rate has hit over 4% for the first time since 2013 and the price of new mortgages is rising even faster than UK interest rates, many prospective house buyers may have to reconsider what kind of loan they can take out to buy a home.

We’d like to hear how people have recently found the process of purchasing a property in the UK. We’re keen to hear how you’ve found the mortgage application process, which mortgage rate you were offered, whether your offer was accepted and how the bank’s evaluation of your chosen property went.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

U.K.
