Salt Lake City, UT

deseret.com

Can Aggies join the ranks of elite programs in the Mountain West Conference?

The Mountain West Conference in its current form — with 12 full-time football members — has been in existence since 2013. During that time, tiers have emerged. At the bottom are teams like UNLV, New Mexico and Hawaii. Over the last decade, the Rebels, Lobos and Warriors have regularly struggled in conference competition, even with some outlier seasons.
deseret.com

Speed: Kalani Sitake believes BYU’s cover corners are real deal

On several occasions in fall camp, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has pointed out the speed of his corners. It’s a feature that has evolved since he and assistant head coach Ed Lamb agreed on a recruiting game plan. “Our young corners are super fast, they have tons of...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Why Utah players wore Guardian Caps during camp

During training camps in the NFL, Guardian Caps have been mandatory. Guardian Caps were recently described by The Washington Post as “puffy additions to (players’) helmets that look as if they were designed by the Michelin Man.”. Guardian Caps are designed to protect players from head injuries. At...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Duke volleyball player, BYU AD Tom Holmoe, BYU volleyball coach address racially charged incident

On Sunday morning, the Duke Blue Devils volleyball player who had racial slurs yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday addressed the incident in a post on Twitter. Sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson wrote that she and her fellow African American teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entire match,” and that “the slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Utes’ goal for 2022 season? Dominate

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. August is winding down, and Camp Kyle has concluded. That means that the start of Utah’s much-anticipated football season is a little more than a week away, as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Kyle Whittingham
Ron Mcbride
Mike Gundy
Kirk Ferentz
deseret.com

High school football: Big offensive first half lifts Provo to comfortable win over Cedar Valley

A quick start and a big offensive first half gave Provo all of the momentum needed to cruise to a fairly comfortable 36-14 victory over Cedar Valley. Two first quarter touchdowns by running back Jamison Harwood and a field goal by Moses Vaenuku got Provo out to a fast start and gave the Bulldogs some much welcome breathing room, something they were not used to having so far this season.
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

The comeback Aggies haven’t gone anywhere

The 2021 season was supposed to be in the rearview mirror. The 2022 season had arrived, with the Utah State Aggies hosting the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan Saturday in a Week 0 matchup. The Aggies were a new team, with new faces, new goals, new hopes and...
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

BYU bans fan for use of racial slur at volleyball match

The BYU athletic department issued a ban of a non-student fan on Saturday for use of a racial slur during a Cougars volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils at BYU on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Texas, took to Twitter and indicated that her...
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

What we learned about Utah State against UConn

Utah State defeated UConn Saturday, improving to 1-0 on the season. The Aggies have plenty of room for improvement after Game 1, and they won’t be the same team in Week 5 that they are right now. That being said, here are some things we learned about Utah State...
LOGAN, UT
deseret.com

High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter

In the middle of a preseason road gauntlet with uncharacteristic wobbles, Corner Canyon found its footing with a big second quarter to top 6A foe Bingham Friday night. The Chargers pounced on a fumbled exchange and Drew Patterson punched in a short touchdown run to combine with two Isaac Wilson touchdown passes to score 21 unanswered points and shift momentum just before the break on the way to a 38-28 victory over Bingham.
DRAPER, UT

