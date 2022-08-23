Read full article on original website
Can Aggies join the ranks of elite programs in the Mountain West Conference?
The Mountain West Conference in its current form — with 12 full-time football members — has been in existence since 2013. During that time, tiers have emerged. At the bottom are teams like UNLV, New Mexico and Hawaii. Over the last decade, the Rebels, Lobos and Warriors have regularly struggled in conference competition, even with some outlier seasons.
A football life: Former Utes coach Ron McBride just can’t hang up the whistle
When I caught up with Ron McBride at his home this week, he said he was watching “film.” His ever-present dogs were barking in the background. Didn’t this guy retire from coaching about 200 years ago? What do you mean he’s watching film?. McBride — aka...
Speed: Kalani Sitake believes BYU’s cover corners are real deal
On several occasions in fall camp, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has pointed out the speed of his corners. It’s a feature that has evolved since he and assistant head coach Ed Lamb agreed on a recruiting game plan. “Our young corners are super fast, they have tons of...
Robert Briggs’ arrival couldn’t have come at a better time for Utah State
The Utah State Aggies needed running back depth. Badly. Utah State head coach Blake Anderson hadn’t been shy about that fact, whether it be at the conclusion of the 2021 season, entering spring camp or again entering fall camp. In Anderson’s mind, behind Calvin Tyler Jr., Utah State simply...
Why Utah players wore Guardian Caps during camp
During training camps in the NFL, Guardian Caps have been mandatory. Guardian Caps were recently described by The Washington Post as “puffy additions to (players’) helmets that look as if they were designed by the Michelin Man.”. Guardian Caps are designed to protect players from head injuries. At...
Duke volleyball player, BYU AD Tom Holmoe, BYU volleyball coach address racially charged incident
On Sunday morning, the Duke Blue Devils volleyball player who had racial slurs yelled at her during a match at BYU on Friday addressed the incident in a post on Twitter. Sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson wrote that she and her fellow African American teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entire match,” and that “the slurs and comments grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.”
Utes’ goal for 2022 season? Dominate
This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night. August is winding down, and Camp Kyle has concluded. That means that the start of Utah’s much-anticipated football season is a little more than a week away, as...
Ranking the quarterbacks Utah State football will face this season. No. 1 is a doozy
All things begin and end with the quarterback position in football — that’s just the way it is. Here’s a look at the quarterbacks Utah State is expected to face this season — barring injuries, ineffective, etc. — and how they rank compared to each other.
Cougars preparing for an experienced South Florida team in opener Saturday in hot, humid Tampa
After then-freshman quarterback Timmy McClain passed for 186 yards and ran for 55 more in South Florida’s 35-27 loss to BYU last September, many Cougar fans at LaVell Edwards Stadium went away thinking a more seasoned McClain would give BYU fits this year in the rematch in Tampa, Florida.
‘It’s the peak of college football’; Will No. 7 Utah be ready for the intense noise and humidity at The Swamp?
Game week has finally arrived. To open the 2022 season, No. 7 Utah collides with Florida of the Southeastern Conference. The Utes visit the Gators Saturday (5 p.m., MDT, ESPN) at 88,548-seat Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, affectionately known as The Swamp. The Swamp is regarded as one of the toughest...
The more the merrier: Lopini Katoa welcomes competition for reps from Chris Brooks, others
Hardly a media session has passed the last few weeks at BYU preseason football camp without offensive coaches being asked about their new toy, Cal transfer running back Chris Brooks. But what about the guy who has been here since 2017, sixth-year senior Lopini Katoa?. Not much talk at all.
High school football: Big offensive first half lifts Provo to comfortable win over Cedar Valley
A quick start and a big offensive first half gave Provo all of the momentum needed to cruise to a fairly comfortable 36-14 victory over Cedar Valley. Two first quarter touchdowns by running back Jamison Harwood and a field goal by Moses Vaenuku got Provo out to a fast start and gave the Bulldogs some much welcome breathing room, something they were not used to having so far this season.
Is Utah State athletic director John Hartwell a candidate for the now-open Auburn job?
Since arriving in Logan in the summer of 2015, John Hartwell has been nothing if not successful as Utah State’s athletic director, culminating in him being named by Stadium Network as the 18th-best athletic director in the nation in 2020, not to mentioned the fourth-best non-Power 5 AD. This...
The comeback Aggies haven’t gone anywhere
The 2021 season was supposed to be in the rearview mirror. The 2022 season had arrived, with the Utah State Aggies hosting the UConn Huskies at Maverik Stadium in Logan Saturday in a Week 0 matchup. The Aggies were a new team, with new faces, new goals, new hopes and...
Cougars and chaos: Why another publication believes BYU football can play spoiler
A quarter of the teams on BYU football’s 2022 schedule are starting the season ranked in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll. Three of those teams are in the top 15 — Notre Dame at No. 5, Baylor at No. 11, and Oregon at No. 11 — while Arkansas sits just inside the top 20 at No. 19.
BYU bans fan for use of racial slur at volleyball match
The BYU athletic department issued a ban of a non-student fan on Saturday for use of a racial slur during a Cougars volleyball match against the Duke Blue Devils at BYU on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Lesa Pamplin of Fort Worth, Texas, took to Twitter and indicated that her...
One of the first college football games of the season was in real danger of being canceled
On Saturday, the 2022 college football season will begin for 22 teams across the country. According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, North Carolina’s season opener against Florida A&M, an FCS program in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, was in real danger of being canceled. According to ESPN...
Why an ESPN analyst gave the Jazz just a so-so grade for the Patrick Beverley trade
For most, if not all of the trades that occur in the NBA, ESPN’s Kevin Pelton writes a piece in which he gives the teams involved in the deal a grade. Pelton considers a variety of factors when determining the grade, particularly how the trade fits into what the teams are trying to accomplish at the time the trade is made.
What we learned about Utah State against UConn
Utah State defeated UConn Saturday, improving to 1-0 on the season. The Aggies have plenty of room for improvement after Game 1, and they won’t be the same team in Week 5 that they are right now. That being said, here are some things we learned about Utah State...
High school football: Corner Canyon tops Bingham, 38-28, thanks to big offensive second quarter
In the middle of a preseason road gauntlet with uncharacteristic wobbles, Corner Canyon found its footing with a big second quarter to top 6A foe Bingham Friday night. The Chargers pounced on a fumbled exchange and Drew Patterson punched in a short touchdown run to combine with two Isaac Wilson touchdown passes to score 21 unanswered points and shift momentum just before the break on the way to a 38-28 victory over Bingham.
