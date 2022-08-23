A quick start and a big offensive first half gave Provo all of the momentum needed to cruise to a fairly comfortable 36-14 victory over Cedar Valley. Two first quarter touchdowns by running back Jamison Harwood and a field goal by Moses Vaenuku got Provo out to a fast start and gave the Bulldogs some much welcome breathing room, something they were not used to having so far this season.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO