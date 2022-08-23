Chris Greenspon (CG) : James Drevno, welcome to SGV Connect. So what is the east San Gabriel Valley Area Plan and when might it be formally adopted?. James Drevno (JD) : The East San Gabriel Valley Area Plan is a long range planning and policy document for the unincorporated areas of the San Gabriel Valley. So, how we define the San Gabriel Valley is really through our LA County General plans planning areas framework. Which because LA County is so large, there was a need to break up the county into sub regions for planning purposes. The East San Gabriel Valley is one of those 11 planning areas adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2015. And this is one of the first area plans that has been developed under that planning area’s framework. Generally, the borders of the San Gabriel Valley as we define them are areas east of the I-605. Freeway, south of Los Angeles National Forest, west of the San Bernardino County line, and north of the Orange County line that includes planted hills and the communities of Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.

