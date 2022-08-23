Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SGV Connect 101 – The East San Gabriel Valley Area Plan and the Future of Journalism
This week’s SGV Connect features two interviews by Chris Greenspon on two different, but important issues. First, Chris interviews James Drevno, a Senior Regional Planner with L.A. County Planning. James is working on the East San Gabriel Valley Area Plan which focuses on the unincorporated “islands” that are scattered throughout San Gabriel Valley. Within these areas, the Mobility Action Plan focuses on where there is the most need for bicycle and transit infrastructure improvements. To read a transcript of the interview between Chris and James, click here.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
SGV Connect Interview : Chris Greenspon interviews James Drevno
Chris Greenspon (CG) : James Drevno, welcome to SGV Connect. So what is the east San Gabriel Valley Area Plan and when might it be formally adopted?. James Drevno (JD) : The East San Gabriel Valley Area Plan is a long range planning and policy document for the unincorporated areas of the San Gabriel Valley. So, how we define the San Gabriel Valley is really through our LA County General plans planning areas framework. Which because LA County is so large, there was a need to break up the county into sub regions for planning purposes. The East San Gabriel Valley is one of those 11 planning areas adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2015. And this is one of the first area plans that has been developed under that planning area’s framework. Generally, the borders of the San Gabriel Valley as we define them are areas east of the I-605. Freeway, south of Los Angeles National Forest, west of the San Bernardino County line, and north of the Orange County line that includes planted hills and the communities of Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Metro Re-Approves Randolph as Rail-to-River Route After Dedicated Bike/Walk Path Plan Had to Be Scuttled
This past Thursday, the Metro Board voted to (again) move ahead with Randolph Street as the route for Segment B – the eastern segment of the Rail-to-River bike/walk path. Cutting through and along the edges of Florence-Firestone, Huntington Park, Bell, Vernon, and Maywood, Randolph was the preferred route Metro had approved back in 2017. Soon after approval, however, the project collided with both the planned West Santa Ana Branch (WSAB) rail line in Huntington Park and Union Pacific’s unwillingness to abandon its defunct right-of-way (ROW). That meant the Rail-to-River plans for Randolph would have to be significantly retooled. As a result, Metro (rather half-heartedly) relaunched the visioning process for the Southeast cities route last February.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines
Climate is changing, like it to or not (LA Times) California’s “climate migrants” never expected this (PBS) CA to end sales of gas cars (Reuters, EDF) What’s next? Lots of work to do (CalMatters) Now CA needs a plan for fewer cars altogether (Curbed) Midwest car...
Comments / 0