Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Can Stamford make lower Summer Street more pedestrian friendly? See the possible redesign.
STAMFORD — With thousands of dollars on hand from state government grants, plans for a new version of one of Stamford’s busiest strips could be closer to reality as the city eyes more streetscape modification in its city center. City transportation officials have released early renderings for a...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
Register Citizen
Fair Haven Heights neighbors band together to restore piece of the past
NEW HAVEN — Fair Haven Heights is blessed to have a group of neighbors willing to do their own hard work to improve their surroundings. But they never dreamed while clearing thick, invasive, non-native vines and weeds that have been choking off vegetation in expansive Fairmont Park that they would unearth — and end up restoring — genuine brownstone relics of the neighborhood’s past.
Register Citizen
Police: Investigation closes Elm Street in Ansonia
ANSONIA — Authorities closed down Elm Street Sunday evening after an unspecified police investigation, Ansonia police announced on Facebook. Police did not provide further details about the incident. The post was made a little before 10 p.m. on Sunday. Elm Street snakes east off of Main Street - state...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
West Haven short-term rental neighborhood dispute raises enforcement questions
WEST HAVEN — A number of homeowners on Baldwin Street say they bought property so they could have waterfront views in a residential area, even if parking on a narrow, dead-end street presents challenges and the homes are close enough together that they could hear a neighbor’s particularly loud sneeze.
Register Citizen
Why Norwalk has no plans to move to hybrid or in-person meetings
NORWALK — Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, causing public meetings to become virtual, the city experienced a rapid increase in public participation. The spike in participation began in April 2020 and it’s the reason why the city has no plans to shift any fully remote meetings to hybrid or in-person, city spokesperson Michelle Woods Matthews said.
Register Citizen
Will Stamford increase fines for noise complaints and tighten rules on leaf blowers?
STAMFORD — Noise is back on the Board of Representative’s agenda, and after a year of discussions, city officials have started pitching formal solutions. Stamford officials could make tweaks to the municipal noise ordinance aimed, including new restrictions on gas-powered leaf blowers and an increase in fines for violating the rules — if board members pursue a set of changes introduced to them last week.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s newest apartment complex takes shape on Milbank as construction disrupts the area
GREENWICH — Construction work on a large new residential building on lower Milbank Avenue is moving ahead at a rapid pace, causing disruptions in central Greenwich. Late last year, extensive demolition rocked the neighborhood. Local residents compared the blasts to earthquakes or major car crashes. Now, following demolitions, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Bridgeport: Developer lacks funds to finish East End project
BRIDGEPORT — The city is seeking state financial aid to complete a long-awaited but financially troubled East End commercial project billed as transformative for that neighborhood. Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration has applied to the new Community Investment Fund the legislature established last year for $4.4 million for developer Anthony...
Register Citizen
Durham residents get input on new grocery store
DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
Register Citizen
Danbury firefighters put out two-alarm blaze in commercial space
DANBURY — Firefighters extinguished a two-alarm fire in a commercial structure early Sunday, according to the department. Crews responded to a fire in a commercial structure on Augusta Drive, in the corporate park section of the city, around 1 a.m., officials said on Facebook. The fire quickly “escalated to...
Register Citizen
Two years after Fairway Market closing, Stamford property awaits revitalization
STAMFORD — The old posters that cling to the front windows of the sprawling structure at 699 Canal St., declare, “this is the place to go fooding.”. Those signs might foretell how the building will eventually be revitalized. But for now, they are merely mementos of better days at an approximately 80,000 square foot property that now stands mostly empty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Couple that reinvented their restaurant due to COVID opens third Salt 2.0 location in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — With sister locations in Torrington and Litchfield, Salt 2.0 is officially open at 802 Federal Road in Brookfield, offering its expansive menu built around customizeable burritos, bowls and wraps — all with an emphasis on providing more healthy options. “Gluten free, vegan, keto, you name it,...
Register Citizen
Body found in Burr Pond State Park ID’d, authorities say
TORRINGTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says a body found in Burr Pond State Park Thursday has been identified. The victim is a 76-year-old Torrington woman, according to DEEP. Her cause of death is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, DEEP said. However, spokesman Paul Copleman said public safety is not a concern at this time, adding both the state park and boat launch have been reopened.
Register Citizen
Haddam woman burned after falling into fire pit, officials say
HADDAM — A 54-year-old Haddam woman was rushed to Hartford Hospital Saturday night after falling into a fire pit, according to officials. The incident occurred shortly before 11:40 p.m. at a home on Park Road, according to Olivia Drake, a spokesperson for the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company. Drake said...
Register Citizen
Diversity and open space help make Hartford home for Ghana native
For Yaw Owusu Darko, going to Goodwin Park on Saturday mornings is a routine. It’s an opportunity for him to bird-watch, take a walk and enjoy the open green space. However, his first impression of Greater Hartford wasn’t quite so green. When he and his family first moved from Ghana to Hartford when he was 10 years old, it was winter time and too cold to go out exploring.
Register Citizen
Vernon police: 2 hospitalized in Hartford Turnpike motorcycle crash
VERNON — Two people were injured Saturday in a crash between a motor cycle and a motor vehicle, police said.They were taken to area hospitals. Vernon police said the crash occurred at 12:20 p.m. near 220 Hartford Turnpike. The two people on the motorcycle were injured and sent to hospitals, police said.
Register Citizen
Vehicle crashes into barrier on I-91 in Enfield, police say
ENFIELD — State Police say they’re investigating after a vehicle crashed into a barrier on Interstate 91 north in the area of exit 47. The crash occurred around 2:56 p.m. on I-91 north in Enfield, according to police. An EMS and the local fire department responded for a possible medical issue, police said.
Comments / 1